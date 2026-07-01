Pezeshkian: Funeral of Martyred Leader Must Symbolize National Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Masoud Pezeshkian, in today's cabinet meeting, describing the results of his recent trip to Qom, characterized the atmosphere of the meetings with the religious authorities as positive and spoke of their support for the government's actions in the current sensitive circumstances. He continued, "In this trip, we had the opportunity to meet and hold talks with a number of the grand religious authorities, including Their Eminences Ayatollahs Subhani, Makarem Shirazi, Nouri Hamedani, Shobeiri Zanjani, and other scholars and elders of the seminary. Fortunately, all of these great figures, expressing their affection and welcoming the government, appreciated the efforts and actions taken in the current difficult circumstances of the country and offered valuable points, recommendations, and perspectives in various fields."

The President, referring to the concerns raised by the religious authorities regarding livelihood issues and the need to support various segments of society, emphasized the government's determination to continue and strengthen supportive policies and said, "A significant part of the concerns raised by the grand religious authorities pertained to the livelihood issues of the people and the need to support various segments of society. This is one of the government's main priorities, and accordingly, we have decided to pursue and strengthen supportive programs and policies related to people's livelihoods, including the commodity voucher plan and other support measures, with greater seriousness."

Pezeshkian described the assessment of the religious authorities regarding the recent agreements and understandings as positive and stated, "All the great figures with whom we had the opportunity to meet during this trip expressed satisfaction with the process that has taken shape and considered it a positive step in the direction of securing national interests."

Describing the atmosphere of his talks with the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom and a group of seminary professors, he considered these meetings an effective step toward strengthening the government's interaction with the country's religious and scientific elites and said, "In these meetings, attended by dozens of prominent seminary professors, constructive and sincere dialogues took place. In an atmosphere based on mutual respect, the concerns, views, and suggestions of both sides were raised, and the continuation of these interactions and consultations was emphasized."

The President added, "The government welcomes all experts, professors, and specialists from the seminary and university, and is ready to benefit from their specialized and advisory opinions at any time to improve the decision-making process and solve the country's problems."

Pezeshkian, referring to the results and achievements of Iran's recent understandings and agreements, stated, "Fortunately, important and valuable achievements have been made in the economic and commercial spheres. The continuation of oil exports, the facilitation of some financial and monetary restrictions, and the provision of new grounds for the development of economic cooperation are among the results of this process."

He expressed appreciation for the actions of the Minister of Oil and the oil and gas industry as a whole, and said, "The valuable actions of the Ministry of Oil in the areas of production, export, and development of energy infrastructure, as well as the efforts made in the country's electricity industry, have ensured that despite the damages and pressures resulting from recent circumstances, service provision in the energy sector has continued with minimal disruption to the people."

The President expressed gratitude for the actions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and other relevant officials in advancing negotiations and pursuing regional and international issues, and added, "The sum of these efforts has been made in the direction of securing national interests, reducing tensions, and strengthening the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the regional and international arenas, and is worthy of appreciation."

Pezeshkian, in another part of his remarks, said, "The funeral ceremony of the pure body of the martyred leader of the Revolution next week is an important and historic event. His esteemed family has invited executive officials, various institutions and organizations, as well as the general public of the noble Iranian people to attend this ceremony. The martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution did not belong only to Iran, but was an influential figure in the Islamic world and the great Shiite community worldwide. He always defended Islamic ideals, the unity of the Islamic Ummah, empathy among Muslims, and the struggle against oppression and bullying, and with clarity and courage, he stood firm on his truth-seeking positions against the world's dominating powers."

He emphasized, "It is expected that with the broad and magnificent presence of the people in this ceremony, the message of unity, cohesion, and solidarity of the Iranian nation will once again be conveyed to the world. Today, more than ever, it is necessary for all currents and segments of society to emphasize national and Islamic commonalities and refrain from any action that would undermine national unity. There may be different views and tastes on some issues, but what must be demonstrated at this historic juncture is unity, empathy, coordination, and national cohesion."

The President expressed appreciation for the actions of the First Vice President and all responsible bodies and institutions in planning and holding this ceremony, and stated, "I hope this event will become a lasting scene in the country's contemporary history. The Iranian nation, relying on internal unity and cohesion and strengthening convergence among Islamic countries, will continue the path of dignity, independence, and progress with strength, and will not allow any power to force Muslim nations into submission."

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the actions of executive bodies, the armed forces, the Ministries of Agriculture Jihad, Health, Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, Roads and Urban Development, Energy, Education, Communications, Sports and Youth, the banking network, and other service-providing institutions of the country, and said, "All these dear ones have worked in the recent difficult circumstances with a responsible and jihadi spirit to serve the people, and they are worthy of appreciation."

The President also praised the performance of Iranian athletes in recent competitions and added, "Iranian athletes have appeared in international arenas with honor, commitment, and a national spirit, and despite all the difficulties and pressures, they have achieved valuable honors for Iran. We sincerely appreciate all of them, the sports officials of Iran, and those involved in this field."

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