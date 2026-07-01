Trump's Pockets Filled with Billions in Cryptocurrency Earnings!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump's 927-page financial disclosure after his return to the White House in 2025 has revealed new dimensions of conflict of interest and direct exploitation of power for wealth accumulation. According to this document, in just the first year of his return to the presidency, Trump earned over one billion dollars solely through cryptocurrency-related projects, the bulk of which, amounting to $526 million, came directly from the sale of tokens by "World Liberty Financial," a company steered by his sons, Eric and Donald Jr.!

This report shows that Trump's influence was not limited to cryptocurrencies, and he has utilized all the capacities of his personal brand to reap huge profits; earning $77 million from the "Mar-a-Lago" club and $635 million in royalties from an agreement with "Celebration Coins" are just parts of this revenue-generating campaign. The sale of commercial merchandise, from watches and shoes to branded Bibles, has also been added to this list.

While the White House, repeating its usual justifications, denies Trump's direct role in managing these activities, critics emphasize that his administration's policies of unconditional support for the cryptocurrency industry are not a macroeconomic decision, but a tool to fill the Trump family's pockets.

Following the disclosure of this report, critics emphasize that this volume of personal income has once again brought the issue of "conflict of interest" in his new presidential term into focus as a normal rule, not an exception.

**************

End/ 345E