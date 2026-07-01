Senior Israeli Military Official Acknowledges Unprecedented Iranian Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A senior official at the Zionist regime's Ministry of War, acknowledging the intensity of Iran's missile and aerial attacks during the recent war, announced that this regime has faced an "unprecedented and continuous" wave of attacks, and is currently conducting comprehensive tests to address the shortcomings of the "Iron Dome" missile defense system.

According to Middle East Monitor, Moshe Patel, the head of Israel's Missile Defense Organization, referring to the experience of the recent war against Iran, said, "During the war, we faced an unprecedented reality of continuous aerial attacks, which required the implementation of extraordinary operations and immediate support under very difficult conditions."

Confirming the heavy pressure caused by Iran's attacks, he announced the beginning of a series of comprehensive tests on the Iron Dome missile defense system, stating that Israel's Ministry of War is trying to address the system's flaws and weaknesses.

These remarks by the senior Israeli military official come as during the recent war, Iran, through consecutive waves of missile attacks, challenged parts of the Zionist regime's defense systems, and now officials of this regime have also acknowledged the unprecedented volume and continuity of these attacks and the need to review their missile defense capabilities.

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