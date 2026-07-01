From Denouncing Aggressions to Normalization Talks; Dual Narrative of Syria's Interim Government on Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ahmad al-Shara, the head of Syria's interim government, condemned the Zionist regime's aggressions aimed at destabilizing the southern regions of the country.

He said, "Syria is not a testing ground for foreign conspiracies nor a place for fulfilling the demands of others." Al-Shara emphasized adherence to Syria's territorial integrity and stability.

On the other hand, some local Syrian sources reported that residents of the two villages of Maariya and Al-Arideh have blocked roads to prevent the incursion of Israeli occupation forces in this area. Also, yesterday morning, occupation forces again attacked the village of Abidin in the western countryside of Daraa, with occupation helicopters targeting the village with heavy weapons and simultaneous heavy artillery fire. These attacks came after residents of the region confronted the new infiltration and advance of occupation forces, leading to armed clashes between the two sides.

These ongoing ground and air aggressions and attacks in southern Syria come as the Zionist regime, having unilaterally declared the collapse of the 1974 agreement and illegally occupying the buffer zone, is continuously violating this agreement. The regime's actions include direct raids on citizens, the detention of shepherds and children, the destruction and plowing of agricultural lands, and the bombing of residential homes and military facilities.

Background of Syria-Israel Normalization of Relations

It is noteworthy that Ahmad al-Shara's remarks condemning Israeli aggressions come as news sources have reported on the advancement of secret negotiations between Syria's interim government and the Zionist regime, mediated by the United States. According to The Jerusalem Post, these negotiations, aimed at joining the Abraham Accords, include mutual recognition of sovereignty, the establishment of diplomatic relations, an official end to hostilities, and economic and security cooperation.

According to these reports, several rounds of negotiations have been held between Syrian and Israeli representatives, and it is likely that in the next round, to be held at a higher level, the groundwork for a final agreement will be laid. This comes while al-Shara has in some interviews rejected any normalization of relations with Israel and has set conditions such as the return of occupied territories.

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