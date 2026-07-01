UK Court Dismisses Muslim Heathrow Employee's Lawsuit Over Palestine Badge

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Zara Syed, a security officer at Heathrow Airport, had stated in her lawsuit that the managers' request to remove the Palestine flag badge from her identification card was equivalent to forcing a Muslim woman to remove her hijab. She also claimed that she had faced discriminatory treatment due to her religious and ethnic identity. However, after a two-week review of the case and examining over 1,600 pages of documents, the court dismissed all her claims.

The court's ruling stated that airport officials had repeatedly reviewed the employee's complaints and attempted to resolve the disputes through administrative mechanisms. The judges also announced that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove discrimination, and that the managers' decisions were made within the framework of regulations regarding uniform and workplace dispute management, rather than based on racial or religious motives.

This case arose amid ongoing disputes over the use of Palestine-related symbols by Heathrow Airport employees following the start of the Gaza war. Heathrow Airport had previously emphasized that the use of political badges and symbols outside the framework of the official staff uniform is not permitted, and all employees must comply with organizational dress code regulations.

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