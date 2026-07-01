Lebanese Government Signed Agreement with Israel Without Reading It / Shameful Agreement Never Be Implemented

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, a senior representative of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, in his recent remarks regarding the agreement that the Lebanese government signed with the Zionist enemy, stated that this action is a "shameful, disgraceful, humiliating, and scandalous act," and added, "We do not know at all whether the officials read this agreement before signing it. If they read it, it is a scandal, but if they did not, that is an even greater scandal."

Hussein al-Hajj Hassan emphasized that the agreement concluded by the Lebanese government with the Zionist regime is based on the condition that all of Lebanon's fundamental rights, namely the withdrawal of the Zionists, the return of displaced persons, the reconstruction of Lebanon, and other basic rights of the country, are contingent upon the disarmament of the resistance, in order to assure the Zionists that nothing threatens them.

He added that the essence of the agreement between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime is that the government has given free concessions and unacceptable commitments to the Zionists, receiving nothing in return, and the occupiers have committed to nothing; rather, they have set conditions that are unattainable, namely the disarmament of the resistance, because no one can do this, and we will never surrender our weapons.

This Hezbollah representative noted that the President has the legal right to negotiate, but not with the enemy, and negotiating with the enemy constitutes a violation of the Constitution and the fundamental laws of the country. Worse than all of this, as stated in the text of the mentioned agreement, is the Lebanese President's agreement to bring foreign forces into the country to fight against his own people, thereby dragging Lebanon into internal conflicts and forcibly disarming the resistance, but we will never allow this.

This Lebanese parliamentarian said, "On the basis of which law or rational principles does the government actually waive Lebanon's right to prosecute the Zionists who have committed brutal crimes against the people of our country?"

Referring to the widespread opposition to this agreement, he added, "Mr. Joseph Aoun, what right do you have to deprive the Lebanese of their rights? You who once said that Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, does not represent the Lebanese people, do you consider yourself the representative of the Lebanese people to trample upon their rights in this way? Especially given the explicit opposition to this agreement by prominent Lebanese officials and figures, including Mr. Nabih Berri, the Speaker of Parliament, Walid Jumblatt, Gebran Bassil, Suleiman Frangieh, Talal Arslan, and many other national figures and parties of the country."

Hussein al-Hajj Hassan emphasized that Iran, in all its negotiations with the United States, insisted that any agreement with the United States must include Lebanon in two fundamental issues: a comprehensive ceasefire in the country and the withdrawal of the Zionists from its soil. Therefore, the shameful agreement that the Lebanese government signed with the Zionists in Washington is an attempt to disrupt the Islamabad process and isolate Lebanon's file from the Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding.

The aforementioned Hezbollah representative stated that the Lebanese government has signed an agreement with the enemy that is entirely against our country's interests and entirely in favor of the Zionists. But as we have previously emphasized, we reject this agreement, because it is truly an agreement of disgrace, surrender, and humiliation, and it will never be implemented. Over the past few days, there have been contacts to find solutions to Lebanon's internal crisis, but the government signed this shameful agreement, which means it wants to escalate the internal situation in favor of the Zionists, but we will never surrender.

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