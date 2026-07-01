Continuation of Preventing Call to Prayer at Ibrahimi Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Moatasem Abu Sneineh, the director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, said that Zionist regime soldiers have stopped the call to prayer by preventing the muezzin from reaching the location for the call to prayer, and simultaneously, Israeli forces are continuing the installation of columns and metal structures on the roof of the mosque's courtyard. According to him, these measures are being carried out in continuation of Tel Aviv's decision to strip the Hebron municipality of its authority to manage the mosque and its surrounding historical fabric.

Simultaneously, Palestinian concerns have increased over the gradual change in the historical and legal status of the Ibrahimi Mosque. According to Palestinian sources, the Zionist regime in recent years, by restricting the presence of worshippers, expanding the role of settler institutions, and transferring planning and construction authority from the Hebron municipality to institutions affiliated with the "Kiryat Arba" settlement, is seeking to consolidate its control over this holy site; a mosque that, after the 1994 massacre, the majority of which came under Zionist control, has since seen extensive restrictions imposed on Muslim access to it.

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