Ashura Teachings Inspire Iranian Nation in Confronting Aggressions of US, Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Ali Amani, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party, on the sidelines of the "Freedom for Nations" conference in Saint Petersburg, Russia, met and held talks with Andrey Klimov, the International Deputy of the ruling "United Russia" party.

This meeting, aimed at expanding party and international cooperation, saw both sides emphasize their determination to deepen bilateral relations and synergize in regional and global arenas.

In this meeting, Mohammad Ali Amani, referring to the long and growing history of cooperation between the two parties, stated, "The connections and interactions between the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party and the United Russia party have been on an upward trend in recent years and have been pursued more extensively each year."

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party, recalling last month's meeting of the party's International Deputy with Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the city of Perm, emphasized the continuation of these high-level consultations in the arena of party diplomacy.

In another part of his remarks, referring to religious teachings and the culture of resistance in Iran, Amani noted, "The teachings of Ashura and the uprising of Imam Hussain (a.s.) have always inspired the Iranian nation in confronting the aggressions and excesses of the front of arrogance, particularly the United States and the Zionist regime."

He stated that this deep cultural and religious belief is the foundation of Iran's steadfastness against external pressures.

Continuing the meeting, Andrey Klimov, the International Deputy of the United Russia party, welcoming the expansion of party relations, emphasized his party's full readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation with the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party, and considered it an effective step toward institutionalizing relations between the two political organizations.

Klimov also, referring to the importance of multilateral cooperation, emphasized the need for close cooperation between the two parties in holding the General Assembly of the "Freedom for Nations" organization in Moscow in November next year, and said that this event could provide a suitable platform for synergy among independent global currents.

In another part of his remarks, the International Deputy of the United Russia party, referring to next year's programs, stated, "Given that Russia will hold the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization next year, joint cooperation and close coordination between Tehran and Moscow within the framework of this organization are of particular importance and can significantly contribute to advancing shared objectives."

This meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere as part of the ongoing political consultations between the two aligned and strategic countries, and the participants emphasized their firm determination to further consolidate comprehensive cooperation at bilateral and international levels.

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