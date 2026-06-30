World People Eager to Learn About Thought of the Martyred Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei / Funeral Ceremony of Martyred Leader, Great Event Beyond the

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of the historic funeral of the great mujahid and martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, a special session titled "Strategic and Civilizational Legacy of the Martyred Leader of the Ummah" was hosted by ABNA News Agency, with the presence and speeches of Dr. Issam al-Ammed, a Yemeni thinker and convert, and Dr. Rashid al-Rashid, a Bahraini political activist, at the agency's meeting hall.

Cultural and Political Revolution Following the Martyrdom of the Revolution's Leader

Dr. Issam al-Ammed, a Yemeni thinker and researcher, at this session, while praising the noble character of the martyred leader of the Revolution, stated that his martyrdom could create a "cultural and political revolution" in human civilization, and predicted that his funeral ceremony would become a great event that would attract the attention of world public opinion beyond the Islamic world.

Absentee Funeral Prayer Across the World

Dr. al-Ammed also proposed that for a broader international reflection of this event, imams in various countries - especially among Sunnis and Zaydis who consider absentee funeral prayer permissible - should hold absentee funeral prayers simultaneously with the funeral ceremony, so that this movement becomes a global phenomenon in promoting the culture of martyrdom.

The Strategic Vision of the Martyred Leader Toward the Resistance Front; From Yemen to the Bab al-Mandab Strait

In another part of his remarks, he addressed the strategic role of the Revolution's leader in Yemen's Islamic awakening, considering him one of the most influential figures in the formation of the Ansarullah movement, who for decades had intellectual and cultural connections with figures such as Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. According to al-Ammed, the Revolution's leader years ago, with a forward-looking vision, recognized the strategic importance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and even ordered the reconstruction of the tomb of "Nasir al-Atroush" to strengthen cultural ties with Yemen.

He added that this great martyr was a multidimensional personality who, in addition to his mastery of political and military affairs and his precise understanding of the United States and Israel, also had considerable expertise in areas such as history, biography, philosophy, mysticism, and Persian, Arabic, and Turkish literature.

This Yemeni convert, comparing the interpretive method of the Revolution's leader and Sayyid Qutb, emphasized that unlike some Islamic currents that focused only on the political aspect of the Quran, he was able to establish a deep connection between "politics and spirituality."

Referring to the role of "love for martyrdom" in his intellectual system, he said that the impact of this martyr's blood is so extensive that even some individuals who had separated from extremist currents and even some elements of ISIS have gravitated toward the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) after his martyrdom.

Al-Ammed concluded by noting that today the people of Yemen and many Muslims of the world, in addition to paying attention to the political views of the Revolution's leader, are eager for a deeper understanding of his intellectual and doctrinal foundations on topics such as Mahdism and the conduct of the Pure Imams.

Identity Intertwined with Iran; The Al Khalifa's Challenge with Wilayat al-Faqih

Also at this session, Dr. Rashid al-Rashid, a leader of Bahrain's Islamic Action Movement, considered the loss of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution an irreparable loss for the entire Islamic world.

Referring to the status of religious authority and leadership of that martyr, he introduced him as an inspiration for youth and resistance movements in the region, including Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain, and added that in critical moments, his words and positions have always been the compass for the movement of the faithful forces.

This Bahraini political activist, emphasizing the deep historical and identity bond between Bahrain and Iran, stated that more than half of Bahrain's population are originally Iranian, and this country has no identity relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Strongly criticizing the Al Khalifa regime, he described the regime's repressive actions against Bahraini scholars, eulogists, and reciters as stemming from the rulers' fear of the influence of the martyred leader's jurisprudential and political authority among the people.

Dr. Rashid al-Rashid further emphasized that the Al Khalifa regime considers "Wilayat al-Faqih" as a political crime and, by arresting dozens of religious scholars, seeks to suppress the people's religious emulation of Iran's religious authority.

According to Dr. al-Rashid, the Al Khalifa has even restricted Hussaini rituals and Ashura processions on the charge of promoting the theory of Wilayat al-Faqih, but these pressures have not been able to break the heartfelt and ideological bond of Bahrain's people with Iran's religious authority and civilization, and this intellectual legacy will continue to guide their path.

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