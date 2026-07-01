Three Saudi Shiite Clerics Released After Months of Arbitrary Detention

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Saudi authorities released three religious scholars from the Al-Ahsa region after months of detention.

According to reports, these individuals had been held in arbitrary detention since April of last year and have now been released. Among those released are Sayyid Hassan al-Youssef, Sheikh Sami Abdulwahhab al-Brahim, and Sheikh Hassan Tahir al-Haddad.

These clerics had previously been arrested along with a number of other religious figures on fabricated charges, an action that coincided with the escalation of tensions and the onset of regional developments.

Despite this release, reports indicate that the process of widespread arrests and security crackdowns in Saudi Arabia continues, and according to informed sources, these policies are being pursued within the framework of suppressing dissent and restricting religious activities.

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