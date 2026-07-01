Smotrich Announces Expansion of Settlements in the West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Smotrich, in a message on the social media platform X, claimed that the Zionist regime's government has brought about one of the most extensive developments in settlement construction in the West Bank since the establishment of this regime. He also announced the investment of billions of shekels in infrastructure development and the strengthening of the Zionist regime's control over occupied areas, and warned against changing this process if a new government takes office.

Benjamin Netanyahu's government, since taking office in 2022, has significantly accelerated the development of Zionist settlements. Smotrich previously allocated a budget equivalent to $843 million for settlement development in the West Bank and has repeatedly opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. In response, the international community considers Zionist settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal and views them as a serious obstacle to the realization of the two-state solution.

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