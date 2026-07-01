Haaretz: Settlement Expansion Netanyahu's Strategy to Prevent Formation of Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Haaretz newspaper, in an investigative report, announced that the Zionist regime's government, by creating 103 new settlements and outposts to date, is implementing an organized plan to consolidate field realities in the West Bank and make any solution based on the formation of an independent Palestinian state more difficult.

According to this report, Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, by expanding settlements in strategic areas of the West Bank, is trying to create conditions that would make it impossible to return to the two-state solution process even if subsequent governments come to power. Haaretz also referred to the statements of Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister of the Zionist regime, who described settlement expansion as a tool to eliminate the idea of the formation of a Palestinian state.

The report also mentions the expansion of "settler outposts" as one of the main tools for expanding the Zionist regime's influence in the West Bank. According to published statistics, the number of these outposts reached about 130 by 2025, covering more than 780,000 dunams of West Bank land. According to Haaretz, these centers, in addition to enjoying financial, security, and legal support, play an important role in land seizure and the forced displacement of Palestinian communities.

In another part of the report, a number of experts and former officials of the Zionist regime warned about the consequences of continuing this process. In their view, the uninterrupted expansion of settlements not only effectively destroys the two-state solution but could also confront the Zionist regime with serious demographic, political, and international challenges in the future and alter the nature of this regime.

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