Our Condition Is Guaranteeing Israel's Withdrawal: Lebanese Official

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the announcement that the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime had reached a framework for a future agreement, Gebran Bassil, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, emphasized the need to obtain guarantees regarding the withdrawal of the occupying regime from the south of the country. Simultaneously, the Hezbollah Lawyers' Association described this agreement as a "coup against the Constitution" and warned about its consequences.

Gebran Bassil, the head of Lebanon's Free Patriotic Movement, said, "The framework agreement is useful if it leads to the full recovery of our rights, but if it becomes a recipe for sedition, it is a danger that everyone must avoid falling into."

Bassil added, "Everyone must refrain from absolutely rejecting any path that leads to the liberation of land, the strengthening of the state, and the preparation for peace."

The former Lebanese Foreign Minister emphasized, "We do not seek redeployment [of forces], but rather guarantees of withdrawal [of the enemy] and non-aggression."

Simultaneously, the Hezbollah Lawyers' Association, issuing a statement, strongly criticized the Lebanese government's positions and actions regarding negotiation with the Zionist regime.

The statement of the Hezbollah Lawyers' Association stated, "Lebanon's current authority has decided to continue its path by violating the Constitution, trampling the National Pact, contravening the law, and undermining the values of coexistence."

The statement continued, "The state of hostility with the Zionist regime is firmly established and deeply rooted in Lebanon's legal system; from paragraph (b) of the preamble of the Constitution to the Taif Agreement, which emphasizes the ceasefire agreement, and the body of laws that criminalize any contact with the enemy."

This legal body added, "Agreeing to end the state of hostility with the Zionist regime and agreeing to end the resistance and disarm it is a gross violation of Article 49 of the Constitution, which obligates the President to oversee respect for the Constitution, and a major error in the implementation of the Constitution that warrants accountability."

The Hezbollah Lawyers' Association also stated, "Allowing the Zionist enemy to remain on Lebanese soil, involving a foreign army in exercising sovereignty over Lebanese territory, and agreeing not to prosecute the enemy for its aggressions against Lebanese territory, genocide, and displacement of its people, is a coup against the obligations stipulated in Article 50 of the Constitution regarding the preservation of the country's independence and territorial integrity."

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the government's action in direct negotiation and agreement with the Zionist regime is an invalid act without any legal effect, as it can only be considered a coup against the legal authority of the Council of Ministers and Parliament and a blow to the constitutional values and covenants upon which Lebanon's social contract is founded.

The Hezbollah Lawyers' Association concluded by warning Lebanon's sovereignty against this "dangerous and unprecedented violation of the Constitution" and called for immediate retreat from this path, the cessation of direct negotiations, and a review of all illegal decisions taken in this regard, emphasizing that the responsibilities arising from the violation of the Constitution and high treason will be borne by its officials.

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