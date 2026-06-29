Hezbollah Lawmaker Rejects US-Mediated Lebanon-Israel Deal as 'Humiliation,' 'Disgrace'

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah lawmaker has strongly rejected a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government, describing it as a "humiliation," a "disgrace," and a virtual surrender of Lebanese sovereignty.

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, warned on Sunday of potential “internal conflict” in Lebanon over the agreement with Israel.

He predicted that the deal would never be implemented.

“The agreement of humiliation and disgrace signed by the authorities will never see the light of day and will not be implemented,” the lawmaker stated.

Fadlallah added that the Lebanese authorities’ actions amount to sedition, aimed at pushing the country into chaos and shifting the conflict from one with the enemy to an internal Lebanese conflict.

He emphasized, “Our finger will remain on the trigger. We will continue our path of resistance to achieve our objectives and exercise our legitimate right to defend our people.”

Fadlallah further described the agreement as a “surrender document” that ignores the concept of an independent national state.

“Had Netanyahu himself drafted this agreement, he could not have produced a better outcome than the one the Lebanese government—in coordination with the American side—has secured for him.”

The lawmaker accused the Lebanese government of having “no fear about selling out southern Lebanon and its residents and exonerating the occupiers from past, present, and future crimes.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fadlallah said the Lebanese government’s shameful deal with the Zionist enemy aligns with a futile attempt to obstruct the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU). That MoU calls for an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Hezbollah has already rejected any linkage between Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of the resistance, a core component of the US-mediated agreement signed on Friday.

“The weapon of resistance liberates our land and defends our existence,” Fadlallah said.

“The betrayal committed by the Lebanese government only provides additional motive and incentive for us to use all the tools of our power.”

In a statement released on Saturday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared that the resistance group would treat the deal as “null and void,” describing it as “a surrender of sovereignty.”

He accused Lebanon’s government of legitimizing Israel’s occupation “for many years to come” and warned that it could lead to the annexation of these lands by the Zionist entity.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli regime continues to bomb residential areas and civilian infrastructure across southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported a new Israeli airstrike targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh.

Lebanese state media also reported Israeli airstrikes on the south on Saturday.

The Lebanese health ministry said one person was killed in an attack on the town of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa that day.

Since March 2, Israel has conducted an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing more than 4,247 people, injuring over 12,190, and displacing more than 1.6 million individuals.

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