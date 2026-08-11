ABNA Reporters Ali and Zainab File from Najaf to Karbala Path at Night amid War as Pilgrims Carry Red Flags of Resistance

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting together at 11:54 PM from the path between Najaf and Karbala, Ali and Zainab noted that the temperature was still 39 degrees Celsius, as they described the old path that has transformed into a relentless river of humanity and resistance.

Ali observed that this year there was something very interesting happening, with many more flags than they had ever seen before, including Azerbaijani, Colombian, Spanish, and Turkish flags, as big groups of people from those countries wanted to show their presence in the procession and consider it an honor for any Muslim to participate.

Zainab then pointed out that despite being ambassadors of their own countries, most people were also holding red flags, and she asked Ali what red signifies.

Ali explained that in Islam, specifically in Shia Islam, a red flag represents an innocent person who has been killed but not avenged, and this tradition goes back 1400 years to when Imam Hussain was murdered along with 72 brave men who were innocent, did not want to fight, but were never afraid and stood up.

Zainab added that just as Imam Hussain came with his family, people are now coming with their families, and Imam never came for war, nor are these people here for war.

Ali emphasized that while they are peaceful people and do not seek war, they are not afraid to give their lives if necessary, and even children are present in these processions because this is not just a religious thing but something in their blood and DNA.

Zainab noted that Imam Hussain himself taught that martyrdom is not the end but rather the beginning of a new journey.

The two reporters concluded by stating that the country is at war right now, and they are reporting from a war-torn region when not only Iran is at war but Iraq is also being bombed at the same time, promising more updates from ABNA.

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