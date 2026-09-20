Spanish FM: Aggression Against Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Clear Violation of Int’l Law

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Manuel Albares, the Spanish Foreign Minister, stating that the aggression against Gaza and Iran, as well as the attacks against Lebanon and Yemen, constitute a clear violation of international legitimacy and human rights, emphasized that his country, in the face of the language of force and violence, emphasizes dialogue and diplomacy to end the war in the Middle East.

He also emphasized Spain's firm position of refraining from providing any military assistance in the ongoing war in the region and said Madrid remains committed to the path of diplomacy.

The Spanish Foreign Minister also emphasized regarding the Gaza Strip that his country opposes preventing humanitarian aid from reaching those in need in this region and called on Israeli officials to open humanitarian crossings for aid to enter Gaza; including aid that Spain has sent for the people of this region.

Albares also called on Israeli officials to allow the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to resume its activities in the Gaza Strip.

The Spanish Foreign Minister once again emphasized his country's position on "recognizing the State of Palestine to achieve a sustainable solution" and said Madrid will remain committed to its position on imposing a complete ban on the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements.

Spain had previously, within the framework of its actions in opposition to settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian territories, placed the ban on the import of Israeli settlement goods on its agenda.

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