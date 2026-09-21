Gaza health system nears collapse amid severe shortages

AhlulBayt News Agency: A network of non-governmental organizations has warned that Gaza’s health system is nearing collapse as hospitals and medical facilities face severe shortages of medicines, medical supplies and fuel.

The NGO Network said at a press conference on Sunday that Israeli restrictions on the entry of medical and operational supplies, combined with continued attacks and damage to health facilities, were sharply reducing the sector’s ability to treat patients and the wounded.

The network called for urgent international action to restore electricity supplies to Gaza and ease restrictions on the entry of medical materials, adding that some supplies are being blocked because they could be classified as “dual-use” items.

According to figures cited by the network, 26 of Gaza’s 38 hospitals have stopped operating since the start of the war.

The remaining facilities are struggling with major shortages, with medicine supplies estimated to be about 50 percent below requirements and medical consumables facing a deficit of around 58 percent.

The oxygen supply system is also under severe pressure. Only 12 of 34 oxygen stations are reportedly still functioning, increasing the risks for intensive-care patients and others dependent on continuous oxygen supplies.

The crisis is also affecting the movement of medical workers and patients. Health Ministry data cited by the network indicates that 99 buses used to transport medical staff could be forced out of service because of difficulties obtaining tires, batteries and lubricants.

Meanwhile, around 20,000 patients are reportedly awaiting medical referrals outside Gaza, according to estimates cited by local media, as restrictions on movement through the territory’s crossings continue to delay treatment.

Hospitals are also struggling to maintain their generators amid Gaza’s prolonged electricity outage.

The NGO Network said facilities faced shortages of fuel, lubricants, spare parts and other maintenance materials needed to keep generators running.

The World Health Organization has also informed 20 NGO-run health facilities — including 13 hospitals and seven health centers — that diesel supplies would be halted from September 19 because of funding shortages.

NGOs warned that the combination of shortages, damaged facilities, limited power and restrictions on the movement of medical staff and patients could leave Gaza’s health system increasingly unable to meet basic medical needs.

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