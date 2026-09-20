More Than Half of American Jews Oppose Washington's Financial Support for Zionist Regime, Poll Revealed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The results of a new poll conducted by the "Mellman" group for the "Jewish Voters Institute" show that American Jews have significant criticisms of Benjamin Netanyahu and his policies.

According to a report by the Zionist media outlet "Walla News," based on this poll, 52 percent of American Jews support reducing or cutting off US military aid to Israel. Meanwhile, 17 percent want a complete cut-off of America's $3.3 billion military aid to Israel, and 36 percent prefer that this aid be reduced but not completely stopped.

In contrast, 40 percent of participants want to maintain US aid to Israel at its current level, and 8 percent have not taken a clear position on this matter.

The poll results also indicate a significant difference between party affiliations. According to the published data, 63 percent of Jewish Democrats support reducing or cutting off US aid, while 67 percent of Republicans and 65 percent of independents want to maintain aid at its current level.

In another part of this poll, 56 percent of American Jews expressed deep concern that the Zionist regime's actions under Netanyahu's leadership have increased anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli sentiment in America.

This concern is reported more among Jewish Democrats; to the extent that 65 percent of them hold this view. Also, 46 percent of independents and 34 percent of Jewish Republicans have expressed concern about the consequences of Israel's actions on increasing anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli sentiments.

The results of this poll also show a difference of opinion among American Jews about some recent political developments and actions related to supporting Israel in the primary elections. More than one-third of Jewish voters believe these actions have made the situation worse, while another part of the participants emphasize the increasing importance of supporting Israel.

These findings have been published as American Jews' positions on the Zionist regime's policies, the level of Washington's military support for this regime, and the consequences of the Gaza war differ among various political and social groups.

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