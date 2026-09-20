Pakistani Cleric: Crimes of the Saudi Government Should Not Be Ignored Under Pretext of Sanctity of Mecca, Medina

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Maqsood Ali Domki, the provincial head of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan in Sindh, during a trip to Qom, visited the Imam al-Muttaqin (a.s.) School and met with the teachers and students of this school.

In a speech to the students, referring to the status of the Holy Mecca and Medina, he said, "These two cities are among the most sacred centers of the Islamic nation, and no compromise can be made regarding their sanctity; however, using the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques as a cover for the actions of the Saudi government is not acceptable."

He added, "The Two Holy Mosques are sacred, but the Saudi government is not sacred; therefore, criticism of government policies should not be considered an insult to the Two Holy Mosques."

Domki, criticizing some social policies of the Saudi government, said, "With the spread of gambling, alcoholic beverages, and centers of corruption, the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques has been harmed, but some muftis affiliated with the government have remained silent in the face of these actions."

He also, referring to the Yemen war and the developments in Palestine and Gaza, stated, "During Saudi Arabia's aggression against Yemen, thousands of Muslims were killed, and at the same time, the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Gaza continues; however, the silence of the Imam of the Kaaba and the scholars close to the Saudi government in the face of these issues has raised serious questions."

The provincial head of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan emphasized, "We are defenders of the Two Holy Mosques, but we are not defenders of any government."

He concluded by calling on Shias and Sunnis to set aside sectarian prejudices, support the oppressed people of Yemen and Palestine, and be demanding in the face of oppression. Domki considered this approach to be the requirement of Islam and true respect for the Two Holy Mosques.

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