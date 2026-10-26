Ahlul Bayt’s Teachings Promote Love, Justice and Support for the Oppressed: Maqsood Ali Domki

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): He emphasized the importance of putting these values into practice and passing the message of Ahlul Bayt on to future generations.

According to reports, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, accompanied by Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi, provincial president of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Balochistan; Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, provincial president of the Azadari Wing Balochistan; provincial general secretary Syed Abdul Qadir Shah Bukhari; Allama Saif Ali Domki, district president of the Majlis Ulama Maktab Ahlul Bayt; Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi, provincial president of the same organization; and other religious scholars, visited Imam Bakhsh Dashti village in Kachhi district of Bolan.

During the visit, the delegation met Imam Bakhsh Dashti, the founder of the local mosque and imambargah, along with other members of the Shia community. They discussed the religious and educational situation in the area and the role of religious institutions in community development.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the Baloch people had historically maintained a deep attachment to Ahlul Bayt (AS), expressing their devotion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his family and the message of Karbala.

He noted that Baloch history was marked by loyalty, honour, hospitality and a commitment to truth and righteousness. He added that the teachings of Ahlul Bayt encouraged compassion, unity, fairness, courage, sacrifice and solidarity with those facing oppression.

Allama Domki further stated that mosques, imambargahs and religious seminaries were important centres for promoting Muslim unity, moral development and religious awareness. He stressed that maintaining and supporting these institutions was a shared responsibility.

Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi said the people of Balochistan had a longstanding tradition of love and devotion to Ahlul Bayt. He emphasized that religious institutions and scholars could play a significant role in strengthening social cohesion, raising public awareness and promoting peace.

Meanwhile, Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi said mourning ceremonies commemorating Imam Hussain (AS) were not merely religious rituals but also conveyed a powerful message of resistance to oppression, standing for truth and supporting the downtrodden. He urged the community to incorporate the teachings of Ahlul Bayt into everyday life and convey their message to younger generations.

Delegation Visits Religious Institutions in Bakhtiarabad Domki

Following their visit to Imam Bakhsh Dashti village, the delegation travelled to Bakhtiarabad Domki in Sibi district, where they met members of the local community at Masjid Mustafa and Imambargah Hussainia. Dr Imdad Hussain Arain, Shaukat Hussain Chhalgari, Sher Ali and other community members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki recalled that approximately 50 years ago, the late engineer Mir Ghulam Rasool Khan Domki had laid the foundations of an imambargah and a religious seminary in Bakhtiarabad Domki.

He described the initiative as a significant religious and community-oriented vision, adding that its realization was a source of pride and happiness for local believers.

Allama Domki said the late engineer's religious services and devotion to Ahlul Bayt represented a valuable legacy that could continue to inspire future generations.

Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi also praised the religious services of local believers, noting that active religious institutions in areas such as Bakhtiarabad Domki helped strengthen religious awareness, promote brotherhood and encourage a spirit of service to humanity.

Allama Domki Condemns Attack on Mir Saifullah Khan Domki

During the visit, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki also met Mir Saifullah Khan Domki, former chairman of Bakhtiarabad Domki and head of the Pak Watan Party, to inquire about his health following an assassination attempt.

Strongly condemning the attack, Allama Domki said any assault on a citizen's life was deeply regrettable and unacceptable. He prayed for Mir Saifullah Khan Domki's recovery, health and safety.