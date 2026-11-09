MWM Sindh Leader Visits Jamia Al-Kawthar with Delegation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, accompanied by a delegation of religious scholars and other dignitaries, visited Jamia Al-Kawthar in Islamabad and paid tribute to the religious, educational, intellectual and welfare contributions of Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi (RA), widely known as Mohsin-e-Millat.

the delegation included Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi, Maulana Munawar Hussain Solangi, Maulana Syed Akhtar Naqvi, Maulana Nasrullah Najafi, Syed Karrar Haider and Ustad Majid Ali.

During the visit, the delegation met Jamia Al-Kawthar Principal Allama Sheikh Ishaq Najafi, Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi, Allama Ahmed Hussain Fakhruddin and other Islamic scholars. Discussions focused on promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.

On the occasion, Allama Sheikh Ishaq Najafi briefed Allama Maqsood Ali Domki and other members of the delegation on the educational, religious and welfare initiatives of Jamia Al-Kawthar and the contributions of Mohsin-e-Millat Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi (RA).

He explained that Mohsin-e-Millat translated the Holy Quran and prepared explanatory notes under the title *Balagh-ul-Quran*. In addition to his renowned work Tafsir-e-Kauthar, he also authored dozens of books in Urdu and Arabic.

The delegation subsequently visited the mausoleum of the late Quranic exegete Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi (RA), where they offered prayers and recited Surah Al-Fatiha, praying for the elevation of his spiritual status.

Writing his remarks in the visitors' book, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki paid glowing tribute to the late scholar's invaluable services to the country and the Muslim community, particularly his outstanding contributions to the promotion of religious education, Quranic exegesis and the establishment and strengthening of Islamic seminaries.

He said that Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi's intellectual, religious and welfare contributions would be remembered for generations. He added that the late scholar's achievements in institution-building would continue to serve as a guiding example for others.

During the visit, Allama Sheikh Ishaq Najafi also extended a formal invitation to Allama Maqsood Ali Domki and the other scholars to attend the third death anniversary commemoration of Mohsin-e-Millat, Islamic thinker Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najafi (RA).

The commemorative ceremony is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Sunday, December 6.

The delegation also appreciated the valuable services rendered by Jamia Al-Kawthar and Mohsin-e-Millat. Its members expressed particular gratitude to Allama Sheikh Ishaq Najafi and Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi for their warm reception and hospitality.