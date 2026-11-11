AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 3.5 million Iranian students have participated in the “Memorization of the 30th Juz” of the Quran initiative, with 1.15 million students beginning the Quran memorization process over the past year, an Education Ministry official said.

Mikaeil Bagheri, the director general for the Quran, Etrat (the Prophet’s Household), and Prayer at the Ministry of Education, made the remarks during a visit to Tabriz, northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, on Monday.

Addressing a gathering of heads and secretaries of the working groups for the development of general Quranic education from several provinces, he talked about the Ministry of Education's efforts to achieve the goal of training 10 million individuals to memorize one Juz (section) of the Holy Quran by the end of the country’s Seventh Development Plan.

He noted that this objective is being pursued through the collaboration of various executive bodies, and that the Ministry of Education, given its vast student population, possesses significant potential for its realization.

Outlining the measures taken over the past year, he said that as part of the 'Memorization of the 30th Juz' initiative, 365,000 educational worksheets were produced and distributed for use in primary school classrooms, enabling teachers and families to support students in the Quran memorization process.

“Furthermore, a 'Memorization of the 30th Juz League' plan was implemented with a focus on motivation and competition. 16,900 schools participated, involving a student population of approximately 3.5 million.”

Out of the total number of students in these schools, approximately 1,150,000 began the process of memorizing the 30th Juz of the Quran, Bagheri said. “By the end of this period, about 140,000 students successfully memorized the entire Juz. Our objective is for those students who have embarked on this path to continue their memorization—supported by both their families and their schools—until they have fully mastered the material.”

Distinguishing between general Quran memorization instruction and specialized training, the said once students have memorized the 30th Juz, the way is paved for them to attend Dar-ol-Quran centers.

“There, if they possess the interest and readiness, they can pursue more advanced, specialized memorization training under the guidance of instructors and with access to dedicated educational resources. This is because specialized training—and the cultivation of those who memorize the entire Quran—requires capacities that exceed the standard facilities available in a typical school.”

Referring to the expansion of Quran-memorization schools nationwide, he noted that the number of such schools has grown from 190 last year to 750 this year. “Given the enthusiastic reception and commitment shown by the provinces, it is anticipated that the target set in the Seventh Development Plan—to establish 1,200 Quran-memorization schools—will be achieved even before the five-year period concludes.”

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