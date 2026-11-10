Madrasa Huffaz-ul-Quran Skardu Holds Annual Results Ceremony 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ceremony was presided over by Agha Syed Baqir Hussain al-Hussaini, President of Anjuman Imamia and Deputy Friday Prayer Leader. Sheikh Muhammad Ali Muzaffari, Director General of Madina Ahlul Bayt, and Haji Abul Hasan, District Information Officer (DIO) Skardu, attended as special guests.

The programme began with a collective recitation of the Holy Quran by students who had memorised the Quran. Their melodious recitation of Quranic verses created a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Hafiz Mujtaba Hasan subsequently presented a devotional tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Commitment to Quranic and Modern Education

In his welcome address, the madrasa's principal, Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Qummi, outlined the institution's educational and training activities, academic objectives and students' annual performance.

He reaffirmed the institution's commitment to continuing its mission of nurturing a new generation equipped with both Quranic teachings and modern education, with dedication and hard work.

On the occasion, students also presented beautiful group Tawasheeh (devotional recitations) in praise of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the gathering.

Representing the parents, Muhammad Ali Khan, father of student Hafiz Kacho Ali Karrar, addressed the gathering and appreciated the institution's educational and character-building services. He also praised the dedication of teachers and their efforts to provide students with the best possible upbringing.

Speakers Highlight the Importance of Education and Character Building

Special guests Haji Abul Hasan and Sheikh Muhammad Ali Muzaffari shared valuable guidance in their addresses, highlighting the importance of education and character development, promoting Quranic learning and nurturing students' intellectual and moral abilities.

Presiding over the ceremony, Agha Syed Baqir Hussain al-Hussaini stressed the importance of developing a strong relationship with the Holy Quran, remaining steadfast in the pursuit of knowledge and building good character.

The presiding dignitary and special guests appreciated the abilities and outstanding performance of the students who had memorised the Quran. They also paid tribute to the invaluable religious and scholarly services of the madrasa's founder and Sheikh-ul-Jamia, Mohsin-e-Millat (RA).

They expressed satisfaction that the Quranic and educational institution established by Mohsin-e-Millat (RA) continues to achieve new milestones under the guidance and patronage of his sons, Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq Najafi and Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi.

Awards Presented to Outstanding Students

At the conclusion of the ceremony, prizes and certificates of recognition were distributed among students who secured prominent positions in their examinations.

The students were encouraged and appreciated for their achievements, with speakers acknowledging their hard work, the sincere efforts of their teachers and the prayers and support of their parents as key factors behind their success.