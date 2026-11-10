Continue at Jamia Jafaria Jand, Highlighting the Life, Virtues and Sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ashra-e-Fatimiyya mourning gatherings are continuing with devotion and reverence at Jamia Jafaria Jand in Attock District, Pakistan, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The first five majalis of the Ashra-e-Fatimiyya were addressed by Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Noor Hashim, a graduate of the Islamic seminary in Qom, who highlighted various aspects of the life, character, virtues and sufferings of the daughter of the Holy Prophet.

In his scholarly, research-based and engaging addresses, Maulana Noor Hashim drew upon the Quran and Hadith to explain the elevated status and position of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). He said that her personality serves as an exemplary model not only for women but for the entire Muslim community.

He described her short yet blessed life as an outstanding example of worship, piety, modesty, patience, selflessness, truthfulness, courage and unwavering commitment to Islam.

During the gatherings, he also discussed the deep love and bond between Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), her distinguished position in Islam and the importance of maintaining a connection with the Ahlul Bayt (AS), the family of the Holy Prophet.

Maulana Noor Hashim emphasised that the true message of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's (SA) life extends beyond recounting her virtues and mourning her sufferings. Rather, it calls upon believers to incorporate her character, teachings and steadfast commitment to truth and justice into their everyday lives.

Emphasis on Wilayat and Imamate

The themes of Wilayat and Imamate also received special attention during the majalis.

Maulana Noor Hashim explained that devotion to Wilayat held a central place in the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). Through her conduct and actions, she taught the Muslim community the importance of recognising the truth and remaining faithful to it.

At the conclusion of the gatherings, the narration of the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) created an atmosphere of mourning and grief. Participants expressed their sorrow and devotion through tears and mourning rituals, remembering the oppression endured by the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet.

The mourners also renewed their commitment to maintaining their love and devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

The first five Ashra-e-Fatimiyya gatherings at Jamia Jafaria Jand, Attock District, proved deeply meaningful and spiritually moving through Maulana Noor Hashim's scholarly discussions and the narration of the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

The gatherings played an important role in strengthening religious understanding of the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), the message of Wilayat and the community's connection with the teachings and traditions of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).