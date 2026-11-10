Fatima Studies Lecture Explores the Blessed Names of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and Their Deeper Meanings

AhlulBayt News Agency: The lectures explore various scholarly and historical aspects of the life, virtues, intellectual and spiritual status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), as well as her role in Islamic history.

In one of the sessions, Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi delivered a lecture titled“The Blessed Names of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and Their Hidden Meanings.”

He explained that Almighty God Himself has chosen the names of His chosen servants and, in some cases, revealed their names years before their birth.

Referring to the Holy Quran, he cited the verse in which Prophet Zakariya (AS) receives the glad tidings of a son named Yahya:

“O Zakariya, indeed We give you good news of a boy whose name will be Yahya. We have not assigned this name to anyone before him.”(Surah Maryam, 19:7).

He said the final part of the verse indicates that Allah Himself selected Prophet Yahya's (AS) name. Similarly, the name of Hazrat Maryam (AS) was divinely appointed and conveyed through an angel to the wife of Imran.

Importance of Naming Children in Islamic Teachings

Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi explained that Islamic traditions place considerable emphasis on giving children good names.

He quoted Imam Ali (AS) as saying:

*“Name your children before they are born.”*

He also referred to the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) emphasis on naming children who are miscarried, and a narration from Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), according to which a newborn in their household was given the name Muhammad, which could be changed on the seventh day if desired.

According to Imam Ali (AS), one of the rights of children upon their parents is to give them good names, teach them proper manners and provide them with education in the Holy Quran.

Two Approaches to Understanding the Personality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

The speaker outlined two approaches to gaining knowledge of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

The first is to develop a general understanding of her through her blessed names, lineage and family background. He cited Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), who described her as *Siddiqa Kubra* and stated:

“The generations of the past revolved around her recognition.”

He explained that this level of recognition enables believers to understand her dignity and honour and to show her due respect. Honouring Hazrat Fatima (SA), he said, is an expression of respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while loving her reflects love for the Messenger of Allah.

The second approach involves understanding her true spiritual reality, encompassing all her perfections, virtues and elevated spiritual stations.

Maulana Zaidi said that such comprehensive recognition is beyond the capacity of ordinary human beings and can only be fully comprehended by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ali (AS). He added that the virtues and spiritual merits of Hazrat Fatima (SA) are countless, and the higher a person's spiritual rank, the more difficult it becomes to fully comprehend their reality.

Nine Divinely Chosen Names of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

Quoting a narration from Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), Maulana Zaidi explained that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) has nine names in the sight of Almighty Allah:

1. Fatima

2. Siddiqa

3. Mubarakah

4. Tahirah

5. Zakiyyah

6. Radiyah

7. Mardiyyah

8. Muhaddathah

9. Zahra

Ten Explanations of the Name Fatima

Drawing upon Islamic narrations, Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi explained ten meanings and spiritual secrets associated with the name Fatima:

1. Protected from Evil: According to Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), Fatima means a person separated or protected from evil. The same narration states that had Imam Ali (AS) not existed, there would have been no equal or suitable match for Hazrat Fatima (SA).

2. Derived from a Divine Name: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reportedly said: *“Allah derived a name for you, O Fatima, from His own names.”* The name is associated with Fatir, one of the divine names.

3. Protection from Hellfire: The Prophet (PBUH) stated that Hazrat Fatima (SA) and her followers would be protected from the fire of Hell.

4. Her Devotees Protected from Punishment: According to another narration, Almighty Allah has kept those who love Hazrat Fatima (SA) away from the fire of Hell.

5. Narration of Jabir ibn Abdullah Ansari: According to a narration attributed to Jabir ibn Abdullah Ansari (RA), Allah has granted deliverance from Hellfire to Hazrat Fatima (SA) and those who love her.

6. Purity from Ignorance and Menstruation: Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) explained that Allah separated Hazrat Fatima (SA) from ignorance through knowledge and kept her pure from menstruation.

7. Connection with Laylat al-Qadr: In his interpretation of Surah al-Qadr, Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS) is reported to have said: “Laylah refers to Fatima, and Qadr refers to Allah.” Whoever truly recognises her has, in a spiritual sense, understood Laylat al-Qadr. She is called Fatima because creation is unable to fully comprehend her true reality.



8. Narration of Abdullah ibn Abbas: According to a narration attributed to Abdullah ibn Abbas (RA), which he reportedly conveyed to Muawiya from the Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Fatima (SA) and her followers are separated from the fire of Hell.

9. Intercession on the Day of Judgment: According to a narration from Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (AS), Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) will stand at the gates of Hell on the Day of Judgment and intercede for her devotees. Allah will accept her intercession and command that her followers be admitted into Paradise.

10. Detachment from Worldly Desires: Another narration explains that she was given the name Fatima because she was separated from worldly attachments, pleasures and desires.

Through Quranic verses and narrations, Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi's lecture highlighted the meanings of the blessed names of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and emphasised the importance of understanding her spiritual status and exemplary personality.