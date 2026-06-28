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Over 23 Mosques, Madrasas, Eidgahs and Dargahs Demolished in 45 Days

28 June 2026 - 11:28
News ID: 1832510
Source: Muslimmirror
Over 23 Mosques, Madrasas, Eidgahs and Dargahs Demolished in 45 Days

From a 1,000-year-old mosque to a 200-year-old Dargah, a wave of demolitions targeting Muslim religious sites has raised serious concerns across several BJP-ruled states in India.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): From a 1,000-year-old mosque to a 200-year-old Dargah, a wave of demolitions targeting Muslim religious sites has raised serious concerns across several BJP-ruled states in India.

These demolition drives do not appear to be isolated incidents. Since May, at least 23 Muslim religious structures — including Mosques, Dargahs, Eidgahs, Madrasas — have been demolished across six states. The 1000 years old  historic Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi facing demolition action.

Such actions have been reported from multiple BJP-ruled states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana. The pattern of demolitions has led to allegations that Muslim religious sites are being selectively targeted.
In all cases legal procedures were not followed. No prior notice was served before the demolition drives were carried out. While action was taken against Muslim religious structures, nearby Hindu religious structures allegedly built without authorization were left untouched.

The growing number of demolitions has sparked debate over equal treatment under the law, the protection of religious heritage, and the need for authorities to ensure transparency and due process in all such actions, regardless of the community involved.

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