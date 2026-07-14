Namaz Suspended for Three Days at Historic Mosque Inside Kolkata Airport

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The over 130-year-old shrine, situated just a few hundred metres from the secondary runway, will remain closed to devotees during this period. An airport official confirmed that the temporary suspension is solely due to ongoing construction activities at the mosque.

The development has reignited debate over the mosque’s presence inside the airport’s high-security zone. BJP’s Dum Dum Uttar MLA Sourav Sikdar raised serious concerns, alleging that the mosque restricts the full operational use of both runways and poses potential security risks. He pointed out that visitors to the shrine do not require biometric passes or background verification, unlike others entering the airport.

“An airport is a secured area… This mosque is located in the highest-security area, known as Level 3,” Sikdar told PTI. He highlighted that the airport handles VVIP movements, including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, along with lakhs of passengers monthly, and said his party has flagged the issue with authorities.

However, former Trinamool Congress MLA and minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury opposed the suspension of namaz. He noted that the mosque has existed for more than 135 years and that discussions with authorities are already underway. “We are open to any amicable solution. There was no need to stop entries for namaz,” Chowdhury said.