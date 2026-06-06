Bulldozers Target Muslim institutions and Mosques Across Uttar Pradesh

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Authorities in several districts of Uttar Pradesh carried out demolition drives this week against mosques, madrasas and other structures that officials described as illegal constructions, drawing attention across the state.

The action was reported from districts including Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Baghpat, where bulldozers were used to remove Muslim religious structures and educational institutions that authorities said lacked the required permissions or were built on disputed land.

Madrasa Demolished in Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad’s Dasna area, the administration demolished Madrasa Arabia Islam as part of what it called “anti-encroachment and enforcement” drive.

Officials said the action was taken after examining records related to the institution. The administration maintained that the demolition was carried out in accordance with legal procedures and administrative orders.

Heavy police deployment was made during the operation to prevent any disturbance and maintain law and order.

Historic Mosque Razed in Varanasi

In Varanasi, authorities demolished the nearly 200-year-old Ajgaib Shaheed Mosque in the Rajghat area during a late-night operation linked to the Kashi Model Railway Station redevelopment project.

Officials said the mosque stood on railway land and that notices had been issued before the demolition. The administration acted after a court decision reportedly cleared the way for the removal of the structure.

Members of the local Muslim community have maintained that the mosque and adjoining graveyard had historical and religious importance dating back nearly two centuries.

In Baghpat, too

Another demolition drive was carried out in Bopura village in Baghpat district’s Baraut tehsil.

According to district officials, a joint inquiry by the revenue and police departments found that construction work was being carried out in the name of a mosque and Madrasa Islamia Sabilul Falah without obtaining the necessary approvals and permissions.

The inquiry was launched following a complaint submitted to the administration.

After reviewing the findings, authorities ordered the removal of the structure. The demolition was carried out in the presence of administrative and police officials.

Administration Defends Action

Authorities have maintained that the demolitions were not based on religion but on alleged violations of land-use regulations, construction rules and government orders.

Officials said action would continue wherever illegal occupation of public land or unauthorised construction was identified, regardless of the nature of the structure involved.

Political and Public Attention

The demolition drives have generated discussion among political parties and local communities, particularly in cases involving long-standing religious structures.

While the administration has described the operations as routine enforcement measures, critics and community representatives in some areas have questioned the timing and manner of the demolitions.

Security remains tight in the affected areas, with police continuing patrols to prevent any law-and-order issues.

The developments come amid an ongoing campaign by the Uttar Pradesh administration against what it describes as illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions across the state.