Shia Ulema Assembly Holds Fifth Annual Session at Imamia Hall, Delhi

The fifth annual session of the Shia Ulema Assembly was organized in Delhi on Saturday, 20 December, at Imamia Hall. Well-known scholars, preachers, and prominent religious personalities from various states of the country attended the session.

The formal proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an. The session was presided over by Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Ghulam Rasool Noori from Jammu and Kashmir.

Maulana Manzar Sadiq from Lucknow delivered the welcome address, warmly welcoming all the guests and participants and briefly highlighting the important responsibilities of scholars in the present situation.

After this, Maulana Fayyaz Baqir from Mumbai presented the annual report of the Shia Ulema Assembly. The report covered in detail the organization’s religious, social, political, and academic activities over the past year, the challenges faced, and the future agenda.

During the session, renowned scholars from across the country shared their valuable views on national and social issues. Among them were Maulana Muhammad Ali Mohsin Taqvi (Imam-e-Juma, Delhi), Maulana Taqi Raza Abidi (Hyderabad), Maulana Manzar Sadiq (Lucknow), Maulana Rehan Haider, Maulana Ali Haider Naqvi, Maulana Shahid Hussain, Maulana Naushad Ali Zaidi (Delhi), Maulana Mukarram (Shikarpur), Maulana Safdar Hussain Zaidi (Jaunpur), Maulana Kazim (Rajasthan), Maulana Maqbool Ahmad (Srinagar), and Maulana Muhammad Hussain Lutfi (Kargil).

In the concluding address, the President of the session, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Ghulam Rasool Noori, delivered a detailed speech highlighting the responsibilities of scholars and preachers, the importance of national unity, religious harmony, and the collective role of the Shia community in the current circumstances.

The speakers discussed national issues, social challenges, educational and training needs, and the active role of scholars, presenting their views with scholarly reasoning and insight.

Scholars from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Kargil, Telangana, as well as local scholars from Delhi, participated in the meeting.