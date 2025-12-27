Tenth Pre-Meeting of International Conference on Shia Scholar Mir Hamid Hussain Held in Isfahan

AhlulBayt News Agency:The Secretary of the Allama Mir Hamid Hussain International Conference, Hujjatul Islam Ruhollah Kazimi, has announced that a series of specialized pre-conference meetings are being held both nationally and internationally. These meetings are aimed at introducing the great scholarly personality of

Allama Mir Hamid Hussain and reviving his invaluable educational contributions, especially his renowned work, "Abkātul Anwar".

Kazimi explained that to highlight the educational legacy of Allama Mir Hamid Hussain and ensure his works reach the new generation, various pre-conference meetings are being organized in different provinces and educational centers. These events aim to bring his scholarly contributions to the forefront, ensuring they are preserved and passed on to future generations.

During the pre-meeting held in Isfahan, Kazimi addressed the audience, stating that Allama Mir Hamid Hussain is regarded as one of the greatest Shia theologians. This is why showcasing his educational services and making his works accessible to the new generation is one of the main objectives of the conference.

Kazimi further mentioned that this meeting in Isfahan marks the tenth pre-conference in the series. Prior pre-meetings have taken place in Mashhad, Tehran, and Qum, as well as in cities such as Lucknow in India and Najaf al-Ashraf in Iraq, where educational gatherings have also been held.

Highlighting Allama Mir Hamid Hussain's significant educational contributions, Kazimi said that the scholar had lived nearly two centuries ago in Lucknow, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Allama Mir Hamid Hussain defended the proofs of the Imamate of Ahlul Bayt (A.S) through his works, notably by writing the monumental scholarly work "Abkātul Anwar" in response to the anti-Imamate book "Tohfah al-Isna Ashariyyah".

Kazimi noted that "Abkātul Anwar" is considered the strongest and most serious educational rebuttal to Tohfah al-Isna Ashariyyah. Following the publication of "Abkātul Anwar", there were multiple attempts by opponents to respond to the book, but none of these efforts reached a solid conclusion.

According to the conference secretary, unfortunately, this great scholarly work was not published in its complete, research-based, and modern standard for many years. However, the conference secretariat is now actively working on its regular revival. To date, 18 volumes of "Abkātul Anwar" have been published, and it is hoped that by the end of this year, the complete work will be published in 37 volumes.

In conclusion, Kazimi emphasized that, according to Imam Khomeini, Allama Mir Hamid Hussain presented the greatest educational proof of the Shia faith through "Abkātul Anwar".

Imam Khomeini considered the revival of this great work a responsibility of Shia scholars. Following this vision, the conference's objective is to preserve and share this unique educational heritage with the academic and Hawza communities, ensuring its continued existence.