Imarat-e-Shariah Hind Calls for Greater Efforts to Protect Islamic Faith Among Younger Generations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The one-day meeting, chaired by Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, was held at the Madani Hall of the organisation’s central office in New Delhi. Members of the Majlis-e-Shura, regional leaders and their representatives from various parts of India attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on organisational development, the expansion of Sharia courts, the resolution of religious and family-related problems, and training programmes for qazis and muftis.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mufti Syed Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri presented the minutes of the previous session and outlined the issues under consideration.

Participants stressed the need to make the organisation’s activities more systematic and effective so that Muslims could receive guidance on family and social matters in accordance with Islamic law. They also discussed the possibilities and procedures for establishing Imarat-e-Shariah units in states where the organisation does not yet have a presence.

Focus on Protecting Islamic Beliefs

Mufti Syed Masoom Saqib Qasmi presented a report on initiatives aimed at addressing questions and criticisms directed at Islam. According to the report, educational and intellectual dialogue has been initiated through a website and channel called *Help X Muslim*, which provides reasoned responses to questions and objections concerning Islamic teachings.

Members of the Majlis welcomed the initiative and appreciated its efforts to promote informed discussion.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said that Islam and its fundamental beliefs were increasingly being challenged through atheism and atheist ideologies.

He stressed the need to give special attention to protecting the faith and beliefs of younger generations in the face of these challenges.

Madani appealed to religious organisations and madrasa authorities to recognise this work as an important responsibility and pursue it through sustained and well-organised efforts. He suggested that madrasas and religious institutions could allocate a portion of their budgets to these initiatives, enabling scholars to respond to doubts and criticisms of Islam through sound knowledge, evidence-based arguments and careful reasoning.

Plans to Appoint Preachers and Establish a Website

In a significant decision, the Majlis-e-Shura resolved to appoint preachers under provincial Imarat-e-Shariah units to improve public awareness of the organisation's work.

Their responsibilities will include informing Islamic scholars and the general public about the organisation's objectives, services and the functioning of its Sharia courts.

The meeting also approved the appointment of a qualified and experienced preacher at the central level. The appointee will visit various Sharia courts, assess their functioning and submit detailed reports to the central leadership.

Additionally, the Majlis approved the establishment of a permanent website under the organisation's name to publicise its activities and services and provide the public with information about religious guidance.

More Than 170 Sharia Courts Operating Across 12 States

Mufti Zakawat Hussain Qasmi presented a report on the functioning of more than 170 Sharia courts established across approximately 12 states in India.

According to the report, the courts are distributed as follows:

- Uttar Pradesh: 28

- Assam and other northeastern states: 46

- Delhi: 4

- Odisha: 15

- Rajasthan: 12

- Tamil Nadu: 8

- West Bengal: 18

- Gujarat: 3

- Karnataka: 12

- Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh: 12

- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: 12

Participants highlighted the need for experienced and adequately trained qazis and muftis to ensure the effective functioning of these courts.

Representatives from Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other regions called for training programmes to be organised in their respective areas. The central leadership assured them that an action plan would be prepared and the necessary steps taken.

The meeting also decided to hold at least two Majlis-e-Shura meetings each year to ensure that decisions and programmes are implemented within specified timeframes.

Senior Religious Leaders Attend Meeting

In addition to Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, the meeting was attended by Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Mufti Syed Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri, Naimatullah Azmi, Syed Asjad Madani, Qari Muhammad Amin Pokhran, Syed Ashhad Rashidi, Rahmatullah Kashmiri, Qari Shaukat Ali Wate, Mufti Ashfaq Ahmad Azmi, Muhammad Aqil, Abdul Majeed Baqavi, Abul Hasan Yaqoob, Muhammad Ilyas, Mufti Syed Masoom Saqib, Muhammad Hakeemuddin Qasmi, Mufti Syed Muhammad Affan Mansoorpuri, Syed Azhar Madani, Ehsanuddin, Arshad Zaki, Roshan Shah, Shakeel Rajasthan, Farooq Qasmi of Odisha, Abu Sufyan Qasmi, Muhammad Ali, Shamim Qasmi and Mufti Zakawat Hussain Qasmi, along with other prominent scholars and organisational representatives.

The decisions taken at the meeting aim to strengthen the organisation's institutional framework, improve access to religious guidance and expand training and outreach initiatives across India.