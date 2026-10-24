Book on Quranic Teachings and Monotheism Launched at Aligarh Muslim University

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event brought together academics, university faculty members, scholars and students to discuss the book’s focus on Quranic teachings, monotheism and different aspects of human life.

The book explores various dimensions of *Tawheed* (the oneness of God) and examines different circumstances and stages of human life in the light of the Holy Quran. It aims to help readers develop a deeper understanding of Quranic teachings and strengthen their religious and intellectual perspectives.

Scholars Highlight Academic and Religious Significance

The programme began with a welcome address by Professor Nishat Fatima, librarian of Maulana Azad Library. She welcomed the participants and highlighted the role of books and academic events in promoting knowledge, awareness and intellectual development.

She noted that universities and libraries are not merely repositories of books but also important centres for research, reflection and the exchange of ideas.

Dr Mirza Shafiq Hussain Shafaq, the guest of honour, discussed the book’s academic and intellectual significance. He emphasised the need for serious writing and research on religious and intellectual subjects, noting that such works encourage readers to reflect on fundamental questions of human life in the light of Quranic teachings.

Professor Maulana Asghar Ejaz Qaemi, head of AMU’s Department of Shia Theology, presented a detailed research paper examining the book’s content, Quranic references and intellectual themes. He explained the importance of understanding the different dimensions of monotheism and human life through the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Professor Faiza Abbasi also shared her views on the book’s themes and academic value. She observed that exploring questions related to monotheism and human existence through Quranic teachings can encourage readers to reflect on their beliefs, perspectives and way of life.

Professor Azizuddin Husain, a former faculty member of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, highlighted the importance of studying religious and Quranic literature. He said such works help readers strengthen their connection with Quranic teachings and understand different aspects of life from a religious perspective.

Emphasis on Research and Intellectual Engagement

The event was chaired by Professor Ali Mohammad Naqvi, former dean of AMU’s Faculty of Theology. He highlighted the importance of such programmes in fostering a culture of research, writing and serious academic study at universities.

The proceedings were conducted by Dr Maulana Raza Abbas, who coordinated the programme and introduced the speakers. Dr Haider Hussaini delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the guests, faculty members, scholars, students and other participants.

The formal launch of *Hablul Wadud* took place in the presence of the assembled scholars and attendees.

The programme served as a platform for academic discussion on Quranic interpretation, religious thought and the importance of scholarly writing. The participation of faculty members, researchers and students reflected the role of such initiatives in encouraging intellectual engagement and promoting interest in religious literature.

Organisers expressed hope that the book would prove useful to scholars, students and general readers interested in Quranic studies and inspire further reading, research and reflection on the teachings of the Holy Quran.