Jamia Al-Mustafa Al-Alamiya and Aligarh Muslim University Agree to Expand Academic Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Syed Kamal Hussaini, the India representative of Jamia Al-Mustafa Al-Alamiya, visited the Department of Shia Theology at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he met with faculty members and students.

The meeting focused on academic and research activities, strengthening institutional ties between the two universities, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

During the meeting, Hujjatul Islam Kamal Hussaini highlighted the importance of promoting research, strengthening academic relations, and expanding cooperation between the institutions.

He assured faculty members and students of the Department of Shia Theology that he would hold discussions with the relevant authorities to explore practical ways of facilitating academic and research collaboration for faculty members and students in theology and Islamic studies. The initiative aims to further strengthen ties between the two institutions and create new research opportunities for their academic communities.

On the occasion, Dr. Asghar Ejaz, Head of the Department of Shia Theology, warmly welcomed the visiting representative and described his visit as a positive and welcome development for the department.

He expressed hope that academic and research cooperation with Kamal Hussaini would continue in the future, contributing to the advancement of research and scholarly writing under his guidance, support, and leadership.

Professor Ali Mohammad Naqvi also accompanied Hujjatul Islam Kamal Hussaini during the visit. Professor Naqvi is a former Dean of the Faculty of Theology at Aligarh Muslim University and former Director of the Sir Syed Academy. He is regarded as a prominent academic and religious figure in the Islamic world. His presence further added significance to the academic meeting.

The visit marks a positive step towards expanding academic and research cooperation between Jamia Al-Mustafa Al-Alamiya and the Department of Shia Theology at Aligarh Muslim University. It is also expected to open new avenues for research and academic exchange for faculty members and students in theology and Islamic studies.