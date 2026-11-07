Indian-Origin Saba Haider Makes History with Election Victory in Illinois

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Democratic Party candidate defeated her Republican rival, Brian Skubba, by a decisive margin, securing 22,032 votes against his 8,906, according to available figures. Media reports put her vote share at 71.8 per cent.

With this victory, Haider has become the first South Asian immigrant woman to enter the Illinois General Assembly, marking a significant achievement for women of Indian origin in American politics.

Haider has strong family ties to India. Her roots trace back to Aurangabad, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. Although the name Aurangabad is widely associated with the historic city in Maharashtra, the town in Bulandshahr is where Haider’s family originally lived, in the Mohalla Sadat neighbourhood.

Her father, Syed Ali Haider, retired as a chief engineer from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam. Saba received her early education in Ghaziabad, studying at Holy Child School and RCC Girls College. She later earned a master’s degree in Wildlife Sciences from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where she is reported to have won a gold medal.

After her marriage in 2005, Haider moved to the United States. Her husband, Ali Kazmi, is also associated with Aligarh. He studied engineering at AMU’s Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology and currently serves as a vice-president at a large bank. The couple have two children, a son and a daughter.

Haider began building her life in the United States as a yoga instructor, using the practice to introduce Indian culture and traditions to local communities. Her involvement in community and social activities helped her establish a public profile and eventually paved the way for her entry into politics.

Her first major electoral breakthrough came in 2024, when she won the District 5 seat on the DuPage County Board. Official figures show that she received 40,330 votes, defeating her opponent, who secured 31,395.

In March 2026, Haider further strengthened her political position by winning the Democratic Party primary with 63.1 per cent of the vote, earning the party’s nomination for the 84th District. She went on to secure victory in the November general election and win a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Her achievement has brought joy to her family and well-wishers in India. Her father, Syed Ali Haider, expressed happiness over his daughter’s success. According to reports, relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered at the family’s residence in Ghaziabad to congratulate them, while sweets were distributed to celebrate the occasion.

Haider’s journey from a town in Bulandshahr to the Illinois legislature is an inspiring example for young people who aspire to achieve success beyond the limits of their hometowns. Her story highlights the role of education, hard work, community engagement and determination in overcoming barriers and building a career in public life.

The town of Aurangabad in Bulandshahr may not enjoy the historical recognition of its namesake in Maharashtra, but Haider’s achievement has brought it a new place in the spotlight.