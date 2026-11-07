US Midterm Election Results Reflect Public Backlash Against Authoritarianism, Aggression and Imperialist Policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Leader of Pakistan’s Shia community, has described the Democratic Party’s gains in the US midterm elections, particularly the success of Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, as a public response to what he termed authoritarianism, aggression and imperialist policies.

In a statement reacting to the election results, Allama Naqvi said the Democratic victories represented more than an electoral outcome, reflecting public opposition to policies associated with oppression, aggression and imperialism.

He said the electoral upset had come despite opposition from the US president, pro-Israel lobbying groups and major financial interests. According to him, the results sent a clear message to imperialism and Zionism and demonstrated that public opinion could not be ignored.

Naqvi described the outcome as a reflection of the voices of oppressed people and the sacrifices of those who had lost their lives. He added that public awareness and the concerns of oppressed nations could not be suppressed through the use of power, wealth or influence.

He further said the results represented the struggles and sacrifices of people around the world who continue to raise their voices against oppression, aggression and exploitative policies.