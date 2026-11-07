Hezbollah official: Hostile policy of Democrats, Republicans in region makes no difference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali Daamoush, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, in remarks reacting to the US election results, announced that these results are of no importance to us and that the defeat of US President Donald Trump and the Republicans in the midterm elections and the victory of the Democrats will not change the United States' hostile objectives against the nations of our region.

America's hostile objectives against the region's nations are the same and will not change

Sheikh Daamoush, in his Friday prayer sermons, stated that the goal of successive US administrations in the region is clear: domination over the region and our countries and support for the Zionist regime. They always strive to achieve their predetermined and unchanging goals, and there is no difference between administrations, presidents, or Republicans and Democrats; only the methods may differ.

This Hezbollah official emphasized, "It is true that Trump's defeat in the midterm elections was the result of the consequences of the war against Iran, his defeats in Iran, the growing shift in American public opinion regarding the Zionist regime and the Palestinian cause, and the genocide committed against Gaza by the Zionists with American support. However, this does not mean that America's policy toward Israel will change after that."

He stated, "Therefore, anyone who imagines that the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections will change America's policy of supporting the Zionist regime and enmity toward the people of the region is deluded. Democrats and Republicans adopt the same hostile policy toward the people of our region."

We make no distinction between Democrats and Republicans in America

The head of Hezbollah's Executive Council said, "We see no difference between the Democratic and Republican camps regarding the issues of our region. All past experiences have proven that America's project for hegemony and control over the region and its resources is the same, and the project of supporting the Zionist regime as a tool for implementing American hegemony over the region is also the same."

Sheikh Daamoush noted, "What matters to us in Lebanon is ending America's interference in Lebanon's internal affairs and canceling the guardianship over our country, because America's interference in Lebanon has reached an unprecedented level. The United States, at the peak of insolence, has begun to impose its will on political, security, judicial, and financial decisions and to incite Lebanese against each other."

We will not allow America's project in Lebanon to succeed

This Hezbollah official emphasized, "America's project is to sow sedition among Lebanese, and we will not allow this project to succeed, and just as we confronted it in the past, we will confront it."

He stated, "America pressures to disarm the resistance in Lebanon, while it allows the murderous and criminal Zionist regime to continue bombing and destruction in Lebanon and its occupation. America also, through the so-called framework agreement between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime, legitimizes this regime's occupation and aggressions on our country's soil."

The head of Hezbollah's Executive Council said, "America has never acted in Lebanon's favor and will not, and the Americans are the root of the catastrophes in Lebanon, the region, and the world. At the same time, the United States will exert more pressure on the Lebanese government to extract more concessions from it in favor of the Zionist regime."

The Lebanese government should stop submitting to the enemy's dictates

Sheikh Daamoush stated, "But we will not submit to any pressure, and along with our people, we will exercise our clear and natural right to resist and defend our land. We ask the government to adopt a position and measures commensurate with the current situation and the greatness and value of this nation and its noble children and to deal with the issue of southern Lebanon with a humane and national mindset, away from political calculations and American and Israeli dictates."

The mentioned Hezbollah official stated, "It is unacceptable that the Lebanese government adopts a policy of indifference toward the continuation of the Zionist regime's brutal aggressions and occupations and behaves in a way as if the south is not part of Lebanon. The south today is not just a province of Lebanon; it is all of Lebanon."

The head of Hezbollah's Executive Council emphasized, "Any government that respects its people and the sovereignty of its country will deal with what is happening in the south today with an emergency policy and will halt all projects in favor of prioritizing the cessation of the Zionist enemy's aggressions and occupations and the return of the south's residents to their homes."

No one can deny the right and legitimacy of the resistance

He said, "The resistance is a legitimate national right that the constitution emphasizes, and no political, governmental, or judicial decision can deprive us of our natural right to defend our land or deny the legitimacy of the resistance."

This Hezbollah official, at the end of his remarks, stated, "The path of the resistance will continue regardless of pressures and challenges, and as long as occupation exists, the resistance will also remain present on the battlefield."

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