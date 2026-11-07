Bahraini people march in support of detained Shia scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The people of Bahrain, in several cities and regions of this country, by holding marches and protest gatherings, demonstrated in support of the detained Shia scholars and in protest against their trial.

These protest demonstrations were held on the eve of the trial of the country's religious scholars, which is scheduled to be conducted by the Al Khalifa regime on November 8, and in line with the announcement of the readiness of popular groups to hold a "Day of Popular Rage."

According to this report, the people of the areas of Al-Diraz, Karbabad, Al-Markh, Abu Saiba, Samahij, Karranah, Al-Hajar, Shakhura, and Sitra Island, on Friday night, by holding marches and gatherings, announced their support for the detained scholars in Bahrain.

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