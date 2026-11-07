American general: Anti-Zionist coalition formed in region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Douglas Macgregor, a retired army colonel and senior adviser to the US defense secretary, in controversial remarks about the future of the Zionist regime and the balance of power in the Middle East, spoke of regional movements to form a defense coalition against Tel Aviv and pointed to signs of the decline of America's influence in the region that could confront Tel Aviv with unprecedented challenges.

Macgregor said that Iran believes the Zionist regime will not be able to survive if American forces leave the Middle East. Macgregor believes that Tel Aviv's strategic power is largely dependent on America's military and political presence.

This former American officer referred to the holding of a four-party meeting with the presence of officials from regional countries in Tehran and said that at this meeting, the drafting of a joint defense plan to confront the Zionist regime and thwart the "Greater Israel project" was examined; although the details of this meeting have not been officially published.

According to Macgregor, Tehran has placed the withdrawal of American forces from the western shore of the Persian Gulf and the dismantling of the remaining American military bases in the region among its priorities.

He added that Israel relies on America's power, influence, and position in the region for its survival, and Washington, as a result of its policies, has inflicted great damage on this position. According to him, any regional confrontation in the future might also weaken what remains of this position.

Macgregor also addressed what he described as "the Persian Gulf countries' concern about the increase in Iran's power" and said that Saudi Arabia, in order to prevent further escalation of tension and suffering more losses, is trying to give concessions to Tehran.

At the same time, he said that no agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran necessarily guarantees the cessation of Houthi attacks in Yemen; because they may continue to exert pressure on Riyadh until their demands are realized.

Macgregor, at the end of his remarks, said that Iran does not want to see new American military bases in the region and considers the continuation of America's military presence a direct threat and part of a strategy to besiege and contain its influence.

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