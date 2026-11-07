Grand Mufti of Oman: Muslims' victory in US elections heralds change in equations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmed Al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of Oman, congratulated the victory of some Muslim candidates in the US midterm elections.

In a message, referring to the efforts of Zionist currents to prevent the victory of these candidates, he considered these results as heralding a change in the equations and emphasized that the world will inevitably have to review its view and calculations regarding Islam and address it with more reflection and deep thinking.

The Grand Mufti of Oman also expressed hope that the victorious candidates, with worthy performance, will manifest Islamic values and ideals in their behavior and responsibilities.

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