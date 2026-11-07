Zionists close Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil to Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the Waa news agency, local media announced that following this military action, the entry of Muslim worshippers into the mosque has been prohibited.

These sources said, "Simultaneously with these movements, thousands of Zionist settlers, with the beginning of Jewish holidays, are entering the courtyards of this holy place."

Mu'taz Abu Sneineh, the director of the sacred Ibrahimi Mosque, in a conversation with the Anadolu Agency, announced, "Israeli officials have temporarily closed this holy place to Muslim worshippers under the pretext of holding Jewish holidays and have placed it at the disposal of the settlers."

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