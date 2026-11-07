Wall Street Journal: Cost of wars threatens economy of Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal predicts that the financial consequences of more than three years of war will impose heavy commitments and costs on the future government of the Zionist regime. The increase in military spending and the reduction of financial room for maneuver, simultaneously with US President Donald Trump's threats to halt Washington's aid, have confronted the Zionist regime with a difficult equation between security requirements and the continuation of economic growth.

This newspaper reported that the positive indicators of the Zionist regime's economy have hidden accumulated challenges that the future government of this regime will face. Especially in determining the level of defense spending and its financing sources, without harming the civilian investments necessary for the continuation of economic growth.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Karnit Flug, the former head of the central bank of the Zionist regime and a current researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, wrote that great economic challenges await the future government of the Zionist regime, and this government will be forced to make difficult decisions about taxes, public services, and the military budget.

The cost of wars is depleting the public financial resources of the Zionist regime

The Wall Street Journal noted that the economy of the Zionist regime, despite the multiplicity of war fronts since the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023, has shown considerable flexibility. However, this resilience has not been without cost.

The central bank of the Zionist regime last April estimated that the total government spending and other financial costs related to the wars between 2023 and 2026 have reached about $130 billion.

The public debt of the Zionist regime has also increased from about 60 percent of GDP before the 2023 war to about 68 percent of GDP projected for the current year. It is also predicted that the budget deficit of this regime will reach 4.4 percent of GDP. This comes as the Zionist regime recorded a budget surplus of 0.6 percent in 2022.

According to Flug's estimates, military spending now accounts for about 8 percent of the Zionist regime's GDP, a figure that is almost double the share of these costs before the war. This issue further limits the financial space available for spending in the civilian sectors of this regime.

Ambiguity about the future of American aid

The economic pressures on the Zionist regime have been exacerbated by ambiguity about the future of American financial and military support. Washington annually provides $3.8 billion in military aid to the Zionist regime, a figure equivalent to about half a percent of this regime's GDP. In addition, America has provided billions of dollars in additional aid to the Zionist regime during the wars.

However, US President Donald Trump announced last Tuesday that Washington will halt its military aid to the Zionist regime by the end of the current year. An action that is much faster than the plan previously proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu had proposed that American aid be gradually phased out over a 10-year period.

Flug believes that the importance of American support is not limited to financial aid but also includes Washington and Tel Aviv's military and intelligence cooperation. Cooperations whose financial value is difficult to calculate but are considered one of the fundamental elements of the Zionist regime's defense strategy.

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