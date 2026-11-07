How Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei Viewed Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s Struggle

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the demise of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), she undertook a historic struggle to defend the Wilayah and Imamate of Imam Ali (peace be upon him). In light of the book *Insan-e 250 Saala* (The 250-Year-Old Human) and various speeches by the martyred Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, her struggle is not merely a chapter of history but an enduring message of insight, defence of truth and steadfastness for the Muslim Ummah.

Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Sayyid Qasim Ali stated that the life of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) represents an exceptional model of truth, justice, patience and the defence of Wilayah. He said that following the demise of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), she played a historic role in defending the Wilayah and Imamate of Imam Ali (peace be upon him). Her struggle, viewed through the intellectual framework presented in Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei’s book *Insan-e 250 Saala* and his speeches, offers lasting guidance to the Muslim Ummah.

The blessed life of Lady Fatima al-Zahra is one of the brightest chapters in Islamic history. Her purity, devotion, piety, patience, courage, selflessness and commitment to truth provide an outstanding example for believers.

Following the passing of the Holy Prophet, she played a significant historical role in defending the authentic teachings of Islam and the Wilayah and Imamate of Imam Ali. Her defence of Wilayah was not simply a historical episode; it remains a lasting lesson, an ideological guide and a practical example for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In his renowned book *Insan-e 250 Saala*, the martyred Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei presented the lives of the Imams of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) as one continuous, organised and comprehensive struggle. According to this perspective, the central objective of their struggles was to preserve the authentic teachings of Islam, reform Islamic society and establish a system founded on truth and justice. The life and struggle of Lady Fatima al-Zahra should also be understood within this broader framework.

1. Lady Fatima al-Zahra and the Significance of Wilayah

Wilayah is one of the fundamental concepts of Islam. It is not limited to love, devotion and emotional attachment; it also encompasses acceptance of the divinely appointed guidance, leadership and system of Imamate established by Allah Almighty and His Messenger.

By defending the Wilayah of Imam Ali, Lady Fatima al-Zahra conveyed a clear message to the Muslim Ummah: after the Holy Prophet, Imamate holds a fundamental position in ensuring the proper guidance of Islamic society and safeguarding religious teachings.

Through her words and actions, she demonstrated that supporting the truth should never depend on circumstances, difficulties or opposition. Whenever truth is threatened, believers have a responsibility to stand by it, defend it and fulfil their religious obligations rather than remain silent.

2. Defending Wilayah and the Sermon of Fadak

One of the most prominent historical examples of Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s defence of Wilayah is her famous Sermon of Fadak. Following the demise of Prophet Muhammad, she delivered a comprehensive and profound sermon at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

In this historic address, she spoke eloquently and presented powerful arguments concerning monotheism, prophethood, the Holy Quran, Islamic laws and the position and status of Ahl al-Bayt.

She drew the attention of the Muslim community to the dangers of distancing itself from the teachings of the Prophet and departing from authentic religious leadership, warning that such deviations could have serious consequences for Islamic society.

The Sermon of Fadak was not merely a protest over the issue of Fadak. Through it, Lady Fatima al-Zahra articulated fundamental principles of truth, justice, Imamate and Islamic leadership before the Muslim Ummah.

Through her exceptional eloquence, intellectual insight and reasoning, she also demonstrated that a Muslim woman can play an influential and decisive role in important political, religious and social affairs.

3. Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s Political and Social Struggle

In his various speeches, the martyred Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei placed particular emphasis on the political, social and revolutionary dimensions of Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s personality.

She was not content merely with fulfilling her responsibilities within her household. She also made determined efforts to reform Islamic society, raise ideological awareness among the Muslim community and clarify the realities of the time.

She sought to make people understand that the authentic preservation of religion after the Holy Prophet was closely connected to the guidance and teachings of Ahl al-Bayt.

Her political and social struggle teaches us that whenever it becomes necessary to distinguish truth from falsehood in society, enlightened and conscious individuals must recognise their responsibilities and stand up for what is right with an understanding of the seriousness of the situation.

4. Patience and Steadfastness in the Defence of Wilayah

One of the most significant aspects of Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s life was her extraordinary patience and steadfastness. Following the demise of Prophet Muhammad, she faced numerous hardships, difficulties and trials. However, she never abandoned her commitment to truth or compromised her principled position.

She employed intellectual, ethical and practical means to make her position clear. Her steadfastness demonstrates that defending Wilayah is not merely a matter of expressing love and devotion through words. It also requires sacrifice, determination, foresight and practical struggle.

Through her conduct and character, she taught future generations that even when difficulties and opposition arise on the path of truth, believers must remain firm in their religious and moral principles. Steadfastness in defending the truth is a defining characteristic of a true believer.

5. The Message of Lady Fatima al-Zahra for the Contemporary World

Even today, the life and example of Lady Fatima al-Zahra remain an important source of guidance and practical lessons. Her life offers three particularly significant teachings:

1. Insight (Basirat): Every individual must be able to distinguish between truth and falsehood. People should understand religious, political and social developments and make informed decisions rather than simply follow prevailing circumstances. Their choices should be guided by a clear understanding of reality.

2. Defence of Truth: Every individual has a responsibility to support truth, justice and fairness. Rather than remaining silent in the face of oppression and injustice, people must play their part in defending the truth and supporting the oppressed.

3. Steadfastness (Istiqamat): Despite difficulties, opposition and trials, believers must remain committed to their religious, ideological and moral principles. Steadfastness on the path of truth is a means of achieving success and dignity.

The central message of Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei’s book *Insan-e 250 Saala* is also that the lives of Ahl al-Bayt should not be viewed merely as separate historical events, but as parts of one continuous, organised struggle rooted in divine and Islamic principles. The struggle of Lady Fatima al-Zahra constitutes an important and fundamental part of this wider movement.

Conclusion

Lady Fatima al-Zahra’s defence of Wilayah remains one of the greatest, brightest and most unforgettable chapters in Islamic history. Through her life and extraordinary struggle, she demonstrated that Wilayah is not merely a belief but a responsibility, a commitment and a practical path that demands insight, courage, patience and steadfastness.

Viewed through the intellectual perspective of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, her life teaches us the importance of safeguarding Islam, recognising the significance of Imamate, defending truth and remaining firm against oppression and injustice.

Our responsibility is to ensure that the example of Lady Fatima al-Zahra is not confined to religious gatherings, speeches and written articles. Rather, we must translate her teachings into practice in our personal and social lives. This is the true way to remain connected to the message of her defence of Wilayah and benefit from her exemplary life.