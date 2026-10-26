Kolkata: Zahra Education Centre Holds Moral Guidance Session on Hijab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Zahra Education Centre in Kolkata organized a moral guidance session on the importance of hijab and modesty in the light of the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) on Sunday, October 25. Addressing the female students, Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori highlighted the ethical and educational dimensions of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's life, emphasizing the importance of hijab, modesty, chastity and the preservation of religious values.

In his address, Maulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori said that those who aspired to be devoted followers of Hazrat Fatima Zahra should strive to shape their lives according to her exemplary character and teachings. He described the observance of hijab, modesty and chastity as important aspects of this commitment.

He explained that hijab was not merely a form of clothing or a social custom but an important expression of a woman's dignity, modesty and religious identity. He described the pure and exemplary life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra as a source of guidance for women in various aspects of life.

He further emphasized that love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra should not remain limited to verbal expressions of devotion but should be reflected in one's character, speech, clothing and daily conduct.

Addressing the students, Maulana Noori encouraged them to make modesty a source of grace, hijab a symbol of dignity and chastity an integral part of their identity. He said that hijab should be understood as part of a virtuous way of life that reflects the character of a dignified, conscious and faithful woman.

He added that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra teaches that true greatness lies not in outward display but in faith, piety, modesty and noble character.

Parable of the Honeybee Highlights the Importance of Good Character

During the session, Maulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori also shared an example attributed to Imam Ali (AS), comparing a honeybee with an ordinary fly, as part of his guidance on the moral development of the students.

He explained that a honeybee draws nourishment from pure sources and produces honey that benefits others, whereas an ordinary fly is associated with filth and impure surroundings.

Through this comparison, he encouraged the students to lead lives resembling those of honeybees by cultivating pure thoughts, choosing good company and developing their personalities through knowledge and ethical conduct. He stressed that a person's thoughts, social environment and actions, alongside physical nourishment, play an important role in shaping character.

Centre Continues Its Mission of Religious and Moral Education

Zahra Education Centre continues its work in religious, moral and intellectual education for girls, following the legacy of its late founder, Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Athar Abbas Rizvi. The institution focuses not only on academic education but also on the moral development of its students and their understanding of religious values.

The centre is currently managed by Hujjatul Islam Maulana Mehr Abbas Rizvi (Jawad).

At the conclusion of the programme, Maulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori led the recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha for the spiritual reward of the late founder. He then recounted the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), creating an emotional atmosphere as participants remembered the hardships endured by the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

The programme concluded with prayers for the continued progress of Zahra Education Centre, the elevation of the late founder's spiritual status and the success of its students in leading lives guided by knowledge, modesty, chastity, piety and noble character, following the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).