International Conference on Prophet Muhammad (PBHU) in Kolkata Promotes Peace, Human Dignity and Interfaith Harmony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Conference” was organised by the Noor-ul-Islam Academy in collaboration with Taqreeb-e-Mazahib. The event focused on the Prophet’s teachings of compassion, peace, justice, brotherhood and respect for human dignity.

Organisers said the conference sought to convey from Kolkata, widely regarded as one of India’s major cultural centres, that while religious identities may differ, the dignity and worth of every human being should be recognised equally.

The gathering was presented not only as a religious event but also as a platform for promoting social harmony, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among communities.

Maulana Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Islam Khan, secretary of the Noor-ul-Islam Academy, said commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad would have limited meaning unless his teachings were reflected in the personal and collective conduct of his followers.

According to Khan, genuine love and respect for the Prophet should be demonstrated through efforts to uphold justice, assist vulnerable and disadvantaged people, respect the rights of neighbours, show compassion toward others and contribute to peace in society.

He said the central message of the conference was to promote unity rather than division and love rather than hatred.

“From Kolkata, the message of the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Conference is to embrace the Prophet’s teachings of mercy and human values, promote unity instead of division, spread love instead of hatred, and raise the banner of peace rather than conflict and war,” Khan said.

The conference brought together participants from diverse religious and professional backgrounds, reflecting its emphasis on dialogue and cooperation across community lines.

Organisers said the event was intended to encourage participants to translate religious teachings into practical efforts aimed at strengthening social cohesion, respect for human dignity and peaceful relations between communities.