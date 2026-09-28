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Gaza death toll climbs to 74,018 martyrs

28 September 2026 - 11:56
News ID: 1871027
Source: Palestine Media
Gaza death toll climbs to 74,018 martyrs

The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,018 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,018 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,079 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and 11 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,417 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,964 others have been injured.

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