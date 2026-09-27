Untold Aspects of the Conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part VI: Innovations in the Principles of Jurisprudence and Jurisprudence

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: In earlier parts of this piece, the topics of "service to the underprivileged," "command of security and military affairs," "strategic leadership of the Resistance Front," and "mastery of contemporary sciences" in the life and conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei were discussed. In this part, his mastery of seminary sciences, with a look at his jurisprudential innovations and an emphasis on preserving seminary tradition, is examined in his scholarly conduct.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part I: From founding and running academic centers to establishing charity centers

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has a record of more than 33 years of teaching in the seminaries of Tehran and Qom, roughly 15 years of which were spent teaching advanced courses in jurisprudence and the principles of jurisprudence, the highest educational level of the seminaries. In the year 1403 of the Solar Hijri calendar, the number of participants in this course reached more than one thousand five hundred, many of whom were prominent seminary professors. An interesting point is that among the participants in his advanced course in jurisprudence and the principles of jurisprudence, which over these years was sometimes held in person and at times, for reasons such as the outbreak of COVID-19, in a remote format, dozens of female seminary students also took part.

What has been related from the memories of his students regarding his scholarly conduct and his jurisprudential and principled capabilities indicates that his advanced course sessions went beyond an ordinary seminary course. For example, one of his students says: "In the science of principles, he is not only a stylist but a school-holder; that is, the principles of jurisprudence he has in mind are based on Shia theological foundations and compatible with ethical codes and compatible with the widely accepted positions of jurisprudence and based on new foundations, foundations that are sometimes at a level more progressive and advanced than everything that has been raised in the history of Shia and Sunni principles!"

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part II: Serving the underprivileged and establishing charitable centers

Presenting a new school of principles is considered one of the most important features of his advanced courses, to the extent that some of his students who are in the process of compiling his presented lessons for publication have also said about this school of principles: "Unlike some great figures, such as Martyr Sadr, who despite important innovations thought within the general framework of the widely accepted, the master {Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei}, like Sheikh Ansari and the late Naini, had his own particular school. The prominent feature of his school was complete coherence among his theological, principled, and jurisprudential foundations."

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part III: Mastery of Military and Security Affairs

Some of his students, in their research writings, have also published part of these principled discussions in the form of scholarly articles. For example, the article "A Principled Comparison of the Circularity Between Two Prohibitions from the Viewpoint of Akhund Khorasani (may God have mercy on him) and Master Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure)," authored by Ehsan Bandi Dastjerdi, published in the scholarly journal "Ravaq-e Feqahat," issue 13 (Spring and Summer 1403 of the Solar Hijri calendar), and the article "The Issue of the Necessity of Definitive Agreement with the Knowledge Known in Sum, Examining the Viewpoint of Master Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and Critiquing the Foundations of Others," authored by Mohammad Mahdi Soleimani, published in the same journal, issue 15 (Spring and Summer 1403 of the Solar Hijri calendar), are examples that have explained these principled innovations. Both of these articles are available in full text on the Noor specialized articles database.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part IV: Strategic Management of the Resistance Front

Also Read: Untold aspects of the Conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part V: Mastery of Contemporary Sciences

In later parts of this piece, other dimensions of the scholarly and executive conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei will be examined.

Sources:

Interview with Hojjat al-Islam Rafiei, one of the students of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Interview with Hojjat al-Islam Reza Samadi, one of the students of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Seyyed Ali Asghar Hosseini / ABNA News Agency

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