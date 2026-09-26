UK universities worked with BAE Systems to manage pro-Palestine protests, report says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thirteen UK universities have reportedly worked with Britain’s biggest arms manufacturer, BAE Systems, to contain pro-Palestine protests and tighten security on their campuses, as students have demanded an end to the institutions’ ties with the weapons giant.

Internal memoranda and emails obtained in a joint investigation by Liberty Investigates and Al Jazeera reveal coordination between the universities and BAE Systems over student demonstrations, including efforts to counter campaigns calling for the universities to sever their contractual relationships with the arms manufacturer.

Six of the academic institutions — specifically the universities of Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton, Birmingham, and Strathclyde, along with Cranfield University — have been designated by BAE as “strategic partners” and collectively receive up to $20 million annually from the arms manufacturer through their funding arrangements.

“When public universities take operational cues and security strategies from weapons manufacturers to suppress their own students, the boundary between higher education and corporate defense interests collapses,” said Gina Romero, the UN special rapporteur for peaceful assembly and association.

“This investigation reveals a troubling pattern: universities managing protest not as spaces of free inquiry, but as corporate risk to be mitigated for key financial sponsors,” Romero added.

Student movements throughout the United Kingdom have persistently called upon universities to sever their relationships with BAE Systems, which manufactures components for Israeli combat aircraft, as well as other corporations deemed complicit in the Israeli military’s genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“The student movement has mobilized huge numbers in support of Palestine, often protesting university investment in the arms trade,” said Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour Party leader.

“I’ve witnessed a lot of repression against student movements over the years, but it has never been as severe as it is today,” he added.

At the University of Sheffield, an investigator sought counsel from BAE Systems before taking disciplinary measures against four individuals after protesting students posted messages such as “BAE kills kids” during a virtual careers event held in October 2024.

Both the universities of Nottingham and Southampton have similarly notified BAE Systems that they monitor social media platforms to identify signs of emerging protest activity.

“At the end of the day, this comes down to the relationships the university has with these companies and trying to stop them being damaged,” said one student who faced disciplinary action.

The revelations come amid a deteriorating financial situation affecting British universities, as documented by the Office for Students, which reported that over one-third of institutions recorded deficits throughout the preceding fiscal year.

A growing body of evidence shows that UK universities maintain deep financial, research and investment ties to Israel and to arms firms that supply the Israeli military.

.......................

End/ 257