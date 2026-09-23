Anti-Iranian Statement by G7 Foreign Ministers; Condemning Ansarullah Without Mentioning Saudi Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): G7 foreign ministers, in a joint statement, without any reaction to the Saudis' actions and attacks against the Yemeni people, while condemning Yemen's Ansarullah attacks on Saudi Arabia, called on Iran to stop supporting Ansarullah; an action that, according to the G7 members' claim, increases the risk of escalating tensions, disrupting international trade, and global instability.

According to Reuters, the foreign ministers of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, announced their positions on Yemen's developments in a joint statement.

G7 foreign ministers called on Iran to end arming and supporting Yemen's Ansarullah and claimed that Tehran's support for this group is in conflict with previous United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The G7 also considered Iran's support for Ansarullah as part of what it called a "dangerous pattern of escalation" and claimed that the continuation of this process could endanger international trade and global stability.

G7 foreign ministers, in another part of the statement, without mentioning Saudi attacks on the Yemeni people, strongly condemned Ansarullah's attacks in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate halt to the group's military operations.

The statement also called on Ansarullah to stop all threats and attacks against civilian vessels and to return to the political process in good faith.

In reports published about the fuller text of the statement, it is stated that the G7 described Yemen's situation as a threat to regional stability and security, global energy security and freedom and rights of navigation, as well as maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The group's members also emphasized the importance of maintaining maritime security and freedom of navigation to prevent long-term disruptions in global supply chains, especially in the transfer of energy, fertilizer, and food.

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