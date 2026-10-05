Edition titled "We Must Rise" published in Japanese, aims to elucidate martyred Leader's thoughts

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Japan has published a new special edition of the specialized magazine “Iran”—titled “We Must Rise”— in Japanese.

This edition aims to elucidate the intellectual and leadership dimensions of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), as part of the extensive cultural and media initiatives undertaken by the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Japan, the new special edition of the specialized magazine “Iran” has been produced in a full Japanese version and made available to audiences via the IRANAME digital library.

This 112-page special edition offers an expert analysis of the thoughts and perspectives of the martyred Leader, while introducing various facets of his personality and leadership.

The publication was created to familiarize Japanese audiences and enthusiasts with the political, social, and intellectual dimensions of the martyred Leader.

It presents a comprehensive study that articulates his ideas for an East Asian audience.

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