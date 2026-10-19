New mosque in Japan’s Ebetsu set to open six months after arson attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the destruction of the mosque in the city of Ebetsu—located in the Hokkaido region of Japan—by an act of arson six months ago, the local Muslim community is now preparing to open a new mosque.

According to the Islamic Society of Hokkaido, when a Muslim community loses its mosque, it loses a space that brings its members together for prayer, learning, and connection—a place that sustains bonds of brotherhood and cooperation.

On the morning of February 28 of this year, a fire broke out at the mosque in Ebetsu—a city with a population of approximately 117,600. According to the police, the structure was a prefabricated building and was unoccupied at the time. No one was injured in the incident.

The arson destroyed the mosque where Muslims prayed and interacted. Yet, sincere determination and solidarity can transform hardship into a fresh start, reviving a community hub and opening broader horizons for the future.

After the complete destruction of the mosque in Ebetsu, the local Islamic association announced that a new mosque is set to open on Friday, November 6, 2026. The former mosque served approximately 200 people and hosted Islamic educational programs, various activities, and social gatherings.

The association explained that, in the months following this adversity, the Muslim community managed to acquire a new four-story building. This facility can accommodate approximately 400 people, offers improved amenities, and possesses the necessary legal status to function as an official mosque.

This new building represents a significant step forward for the Muslim community in Ebetsu. The mosque’s capacity has increased from roughly 200 to 400, providing ample space for worshippers as well as religious, educational, and social activities.

This expansion is particularly significant given the role the previous mosque played in uniting Muslims, providing education, and strengthening the connections among them. A role that the association hopes will continue in the new building as well.

The association also noted that the Japanese police have arrested the individual responsible for the fire, and that appropriate punishment has been imposed under Japanese law.



The Islamic Association of Hokkaido has invited Muslims from the surrounding areas to attend the opening ceremony of the new Ebetsu Mosque, following Friday prayers on November 6, 2026.

The opening ceremony will take place at the new building in the Kakuyama area, and lunch will be provided for attendees after the prayers.

The association emphasized that this occasion serves as an opportunity to express gratitude for having overcome hardships, to celebrate a fresh start, and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood within the Muslim community.

The story of the Ebetsu Mosque carries profound human and social significance. After a fire destroyed the space where approximately 200 people used to gather, the community is now preparing to welcome twice that number in a new building—ensuring the mosque can continue its mission of worship, the pursuit of knowledge, and unity.

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